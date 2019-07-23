LakePharma Announces Expansion into the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and DALLAS, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LakePharma, Inc., the leading US-based biologics CRDMO, announced today that it has opened a new office in Dallas, Texas.

The new location allows LakePharma to better align its services with clients' demands in the rapidly growing biologics industry. The Dallas site will not only increase coordination of clients' service needs between LakePharma's multiple facilities in California and Massachusetts, but also improve client accessibility through the new, centralized customer support team.

"The expansion of our new Dallas office demonstrates our commitment to provide top-notch services to our clients," said Hua Tu, CEO of LakePharma. "This site complements our integrated biologics development services, further enhancing our ability to offer competitive end-to-end solutions. The market demand for integrated biologics services continues to rise, and LakePharma intends to meet that growth. We are increasing our corporate presence accordingly to best support our clients' needs."

About LakePharma

LakePharma is a US-based Biologics CRDMO with operations in CA, MA, and TX that provides integrated solutions ranging from discovery to engineering, development and GMP manufacturing. The company specializes in the production and evaluation of antibodies, DNA vectors, viral vectors, cell lines, proteins and conjugates. LakePharma has contributed to the development of 200+ therapeutic or diagnostic products and strives to contribute to hundreds more.

