LakePharma Announces Its 2019 Symposium Agenda

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LakePharma, Inc., the leading US-based biologics CRDMO, announced the theme for its 2019 annual symposium: Next-Generation Therapeutics. The symposium will feature presentations by distinguished guest speakers on the latest advances in innovative technologies that are helping to bring about the next generation of therapeutics, including groundbreaking cell and gene therapies. The symposium will take place on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the South San Francisco Conference Center.

The featured speakers are notable leaders in the fields of academia and industry, including Madhusudan Peshwa, Ph.D., CTO of Global Cell Therapy at GE Healthcare, Alan Ashworth, Ph.D., FRS, President of the Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center at UCSF, and Michael Boychyn, Ph.D., VP of Process Development at REGENXBIO, to name a few. In addition, there will be parallel workshop discussions and poster presentations.

"Next-generation therapeutics such as cell and gene therapies have truly revolutionized the life science industry," said Hua Tu, CEO of LakePharma. "LakePharma is proud to host this flagship event, bringing together over 300 local scientists and decision makers to learn about the latest advancements in therapeutics and network with other colleagues in the field."

To view the symposium agenda and to register, please visit www.lakepharma.com/symposium.

About LakePharma

LakePharma is a US-based Biologics CRDMO with operations in CA, MA, and TX that provides integrated solutions ranging from discovery to engineering, development and GMP manufacturing. The company specializes in the production and evaluation of antibodies, DNA vectors, viral vectors, cell lines, proteins and conjugates. LakePharma has contributed to the development of 200+ therapeutic or diagnostic products and strives to contribute to hundreds more.

