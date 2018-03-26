LakePharma Appoints David Boyle To Chief Financial Officer

"LakePharma is entering an exciting new phase of growth, including the recent launch of our new MicroBiomanufacturing facility in Hopkinton, MA," said Hua Tu, Ph.D., Founder and CEO. "The addition of David Boyle to the LakePharma team adds to that momentum, and we are excited to bring him aboard. His experience is significant, with over two decades of financial and business development leadership experience at pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and technology companies."

"This is an incredible opportunity, and I am looking forward to joining the already strong team at LakePharma," said Boyle. "I believe my experience in leading finance operations with public and private companies, filing an S-1, and leading mergers and acquisitions will be complementary to the team capabilities already here. Having worked at Salix, Serono, XOMA and AVI BioPharma, among others, has given me a strong background in the industry and technologies that are at the core of LakePharma's business. I see significant opportunities here for LakePharma to continue its strong growth trajectory."

Prior to LakePharma, David Boyle served as Chief Financial Officer at Direct Flow Medical, AVI BioPharma, and XOMA, Ltd., and was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Salix Pharmaceuticals. Boyle also served in various finance, administration, and development leadership roles at Serono, Intel, and Polycom, Inc.

About LakePharma

LakePharma is the leading US-based biologics company specializing in antibody engineering, antibody discovery, molecular engineering, protein chemistry, bioexpression, biofunction, bioprocessing, bioanalytics, and microbiomanufacturing. LakePharma focuses on integrated platforms to support projects throughout the drug discovery process. LakePharma offers dedicated client services and sophisticated software to provide real-time access to project data via a secure cloud-based portal. For more information, please visit www.lakepharma.com.

