LakePoint Sports to Host IOA March of Champions March 26-28

ATLANTA, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LakePoint Sports has continued to safely host top-tier baseball, volleyball, gymnastics, cheerleading, futsal and basketball events and this weekend will feature a new activation platform: the LakePoint Sports "Champions Weekend." The first of six event weekends tips off with the Insurance Office of America (IOA) March of Champions Weekend, March 26-28. Though the crowds will be managed for safe capacity levels, the "IOA March of Champions Weekend" will be bigger than ever before.

The weekend will feature several guest promotions including a Dr. Pepper sampling giveaway, live entertainment and DJs, radio remotes, guest and coaches' giveaways from Spalding, food and beverage specials, Clubhouse Store giveaways and specials, and social media promotions, all in an effort create a fun and safe environment for the athletes, families and coaches on and off-campus.

"We're excited to support LakePoint in celebrating young athletes and families from across the country," said Paul Garofolo, president at IOA Sports Partners. "The level of passion, competition and fun planned for the IOA March of Champions weekend aligns perfectly with IOA."

Following the initial lockdowns, the pandemic caused over a year ago, LakePoint Sports began its slow return to safe play, in June of 2020, hosting top-tier youth sports tournaments, showcases, camps, clinics and combines. Throughout 2020, the 1,300-acre LakePoint campus served as a respite and a springboard for many athletes and their families from around the country as thousands of student-athletes were awarded college scholarships after safely competing at LakePoint. While the world continues to move towards a re-emergence, LakePoint is also finding new ways to safely operate, evolve and engage athletes, coaches, scouts, and families with safety as the top priority.

"We worked closely with our sponsors and partners on new ways to safely engage with our guests on and off-campus," stated Greg Barckhoff, executive vice president of partnerships and marketing at LakePoint Sports. "One of the ideas that emerged was this new platform that allowed us to safely leverage traditional activities complimented by new media components."

The RYZE Hoops Tip Off Classic begins on March 27, which will include nationally ranked four- and five-star players, such as Scoot Henderson (Kell High School Class of 2022), Bruce Thorton (Milton High School Class of 2022) and Julian Phillips (Blythewood High School Class of 2022). A majority of the players are still considering offers, and several ACC and SEC schools will be tuning in to watch the action via LakePoint Live, powered by PlaySight.

The LakePoint Baseball Village will host Prep Baseball Report Tournaments (PBRT) Georgia Major Elite, featuring the top youth baseball teams in Georgia. These tournaments provide 14 and under travel teams the chance to see how they measure up against the best players in the state, as PBR and LakePoint continue to feature the best baseball in Georgia.

Fans, scouts, coaches and media can catch all the action via LakePoint Live, powered by PlaySight. LakePoint Live features more than 130 HD cameras across campus with over 70 cameras in the Champions Center and 56 cameras across each of the eight major league-sized baseball fields (seven/field) and multiple angles by court or field to catch the live action or download for viewing it later. For details, check out www.LakePointSports.com/LakePoint-Live.

"While we have still found ways to safely support our youth sports amidst the pandemic by implementing our safety guidelines and procedures, we are excited to partner with IOA and host new promotions and entertainment as a backdrop to our exciting 2021 sports weekend calendar," said David Pate, director of marketing, LakePoint Sports. "As the premier youth sports destination in the country, we strive to create new and exciting ways to provide an exceptional guest experience for our athletes and their families, on and off-campus."

To learn more about LakePoint Sports or the IOA March of Champions weekend, please visit LakePointSports.com.

LakePoint Sports, the premier youth sports destination in the country, serves athletes in more than 30 sports year-round, including baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, gymnastics and cheer. Based in the greater Atlanta area, the 1,300-acre LakePoint Sports campus features the 170,000-square-foot Champions Center with the world's largest continuous wood floor where 12 full-court basketball games or 24 full-court volleyball games can play at once. Additionally, the campus includes eight Major League-sized baseball fields and three multi-use fields for soccer, lacrosse, rugby and football, as well as a 10-court beach volleyball pavilion and a three-lake wakeboarding park. LakePoint Sports is the flagship campus for Prep Baseball Report (PBR) and offers live streaming and video-on-demand capabilities, serving as the global testing site for PlaySight Interactive. For more information, visit LakePointSports.com.

Insurance Office of America is a full-service insurance agency founded in 1988, and it is one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the United States. IOA has more than 1,300 associates located in over 60 locations in the U.S. and Ireland.

