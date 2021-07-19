LakePoint Sports To Host KT Tape Summer Show Stoppers, July 23-25

ATLANTA, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LakePoint Sports, the premier youth sports destination, is excited to partner with KT Tape for the KT Tape Summer Show Stoppers weekend from Friday, July 23, through Sunday, July 25. Over the course of those three days, top youth athletes in baseball, basketball, and beach volleyball will descend upon the 1,300-acre campus to compete in front of hundreds of college coaches and pro scouts.

LakePoint Sports

Guests can also take in the scenic views LakePoint offers on Saturday, July 24, during the inaugural Red Top Road Race 5K, presented by Advanced Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy. The race begins at 8:30 a.m.

Over 140 of the nation's top baseball teams will vie for the title of best in the country as LakePoint hosts Prep Baseball Report's (PBR) 15U National Championship at the Baseball Village. Hundreds of college coaches and pro scouts will be on campus to check out these elite players.

Across the street from the Baseball Village, the 170,000-sq.-ft. Champions Center will serve as the site for the End Game, an all-female high school basketball tournament featuring the top women's basketball players in the country. In attendance will be some of the top women's college programs in the nation.

Rally Volleyball's Endless Summer will round out the KT Tape Summer Show Stoppers lineup at LakePoint. The event will take place at the Beach Pavilion and feature the top high school beach volleyball players in the southeast.

"We are excited to partner with LakePoint Sports for the Summer Show Stoppers weekend," said Greg Venner, president and CEO at KT Tape. "This will be a special weekend full of fun and excitement and allows us to make our product benefits available to a broader community as well as the elite youth athletes that compete at LakePoint."

The weekend will include several guest promotions and giveaways, live entertainment, a radio remote broadcast by 680 The Fan, the top sports talk radio station in the southeast, and much more.

"As the top high school athletes come to compete, we look to provide the best guest experience for the athletes, their families, and all guests who come to campus," LakePoint Sports Director of Marketing David Pate said. "Partnering with a great brand like KT Tape allows us to create a memorable experience for our guests and provide a product that helps athletes compete at their best."

LakePoint takes pride in its ability to safely host top-tier youth athletes and their families. Over the course of the pandemic, the campus provided young athletes a healthy respite and with opportunities to socialize and compete at the highest levels. LakePoint continues to serve as a catalyst for many athletes around the country, as thousands of student-athletes received college scholarships after safely competing on campus. LakePoint will continue to find new ways to safely operate, evolve, and engage athletes, coaches, scouts, and families, with safety as the top priority.

Fans, scouts, coaches, and media can catch all the action via LakePoint Live, powered by PlaySight. LakePoint Live features more than 130 HD cameras across campus with over 70 cameras in the Champions Center and 56 cameras across each of the eight major league-sized baseball fields (seven cameras per field) and multiple angles by court or field to catch the live action or download for viewing it later. For details, check out LakePointSports.com/LakePoint-Live.

To learn more about LakePoint Sports or the "KT Tape Summer Show Stoppers" weekend, please visit LakePointSports.com.

About LakePoint Sports

LakePoint Sports, the premier youth sports destination in the country, serves athletes in more than 30 sports year-round, including baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, gymnastics and cheer. Based in the greater Atlanta area, the 1,300-acre LakePoint Sports campus features the 170,000-square-foot Champions Center with the world's largest continuous wood floor where 12 full-court basketball games or 24 full-court volleyball games can play at once. Additionally, the campus includes eight Major League-sized baseball fields and three multi-use fields for soccer, lacrosse, rugby and football, as well as a 10-court beach volleyball pavilion and a three-lake wakeboarding park. LakePoint Sports is the flagship campus for Prep Baseball Report (PBR) and offers live streaming and video-on-demand capabilities, serving as the global testing site for PlaySight Interactive. For more information, visit LakePointSports.com .

