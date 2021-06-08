LakePoint Sports to Host RoofClaim.com Elite Weekend Featuring Nation's Best Youth Athletes and a Chance for Guests to Win $5,000

ATLANTA, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RoofClaim.com is partnering with LakePoint Sports, the country's premier youth sports destination, for an elite weekend of top-tier competition. Additionally, the weekend will have live entertainment, partner promotions and will culminate with a half-court shot promotion, where 24 guests will have a chance to enter and win $5,000 by draining a half-court shot in the LakePoint Champions Center.

"RoofClaim.com loves sports as a way to create excitement for fans, families, and our customers," said Brian Wedding, CEO of RoofClaim.com. "Getting involved with LakePoint Sports and the RoofClaim.com Elite Weekend is a perfect way to support young athletes, recognize our elite team members and showcase our brand."

The RoofClaim.com Elite Weekend is the third of six "Champions Weekends" where LakePoint and its partners are elevating the experience for athletes, families and guests who have traveled from across the country. The weekend will feature several guest promotions, live entertainment, DJs, a radio remote from 680 the Fan, the top sports talk radio station in the southeast, and giveaways.

"Part of our mission is to create memorable moments for our guests," said Greg Barckhoff, executive vice president, sales and marketing at LakePoint Sports. "Roofclaim.com has really embraced that concept from our earliest conversations and is helping us take another big step toward that mission with their partnership and activation in conjunction with their half-court promotion."

LakePoint's Baseball Village will host Prep Baseball Report's (PBR), the leading amateur baseball and scouting service in the country, National Program Invitational (NPI), a showcase event featuring teams from as far away as California, Texas and New York. The NPI is an invite-only event featuring the best travel high school baseball teams in the country. Round robin play will begin Thursday at 8 a.m.

Beach volleyball athletes and fans will descend upon the LakePoint Beach Pavilion for the sold-out Rally Volleyball Georgia Sand Classic, starting Saturday at 9 a.m. Teams from across the Southeast will compete in pool play all day Saturday and Sunday morning before playoffs begin Sunday afternoon.

The RYZE Hoops Junior Battle For Georgia begins on June 12 and will host more than 100 teams and feature the state's best up-and-coming 10-14-year-old players. Tournament play begins Saturday at 8 a.m. and will be highlighted by the RoofClaim.com $5,000 half-court shot promotion.

"We continue to see momentum at LakePoint Sports as demand from athletes to be part of the RoofClaim.com Elite Weekend continues, and our summer slate of events grows," said David Pate, director of marketing at LakePoint Sports. "We are excited to partner with a great brand like RoofClaim.com as we look forward to hosting elite competition this weekend."

After nearly a year of safely hosting top-tier youth athletes and their families, LakePoint has served as a healthy respite during the pandemic, allowing young athletes to get needed socialization and the ability to compete at the highest levels. LakePoint also served as a catalyst for many athletes and their families from around the country, as thousands of student-athletes were recipients of college scholarships after safely competing on campus. LakePoint continues to find new ways to safely operate, evolve and engage athletes, coaches, scouts and families, with safety as the top priority.

Fans, scouts, coaches and media can catch all the weekend action via LakePoint Live, powered by PlaySight. LakePoint Live features more than 130 HD cameras across campus with over 70 cameras in the Champions Center and 56 cameras across each of the eight major league-sized baseball fields (seven cameras per field) and multiple angles by court or field to catch the live action or download for viewing it later. For details, check out LakePointSports.com/LakePoint-Live.

To learn more about LakePoint Sports or the Roofclaim.com Elite Weekend, please visit LakePointSports.com.

LakePoint Sports, the premier youth sports destination in the country, serves athletes in more than 30 sports year-round, including baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, gymnastics, and cheer. Based in the greater Atlanta area, the 1,300-acre LakePoint Sports campus features the 170,000-square-foot Champions Center with the world's largest continuous wood floor where 12 full-court basketball games or 24 full-court volleyball games can play at once. Additionally, the campus includes eight Major League-sized baseball fields and three multi-use fields for soccer, lacrosse, rugby, and football, as well as a 10-court beach volleyball pavilion and a three-lake wakeboarding park. LakePoint Sports is the flagship campus for Prep Baseball Report (PBR) and offers live streaming and video-on-demand capabilities, serving as the global testing site for PlaySight Interactive.

