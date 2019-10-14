Lakes Dermatology Wins Best of Las Vegas Award from the Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakes Dermatology proudly announces that Dr. F. Victor Rueckl, MD has won the bronze level Best of Las Vegas award for Best Dermatologist from the Review-Journal. This award is a tremendous honor and shows the ongoing commitment that Dr. F. Victor Rueckl and Lakes Dermatology has towards providing the highest level of quality care to their clients.

This is the latest achievement for Dr. F. Victor Rueckl and Lakes Dermatology over the last year. In January, Dr. F. Victor Rueckl was inducted into the RealSelf 100 & 500 Hall of Fame as a Distinguished Inductee, placing in the top 5%, and is the only dermatologist in Las Vegas to be inducted so far.

Lakes Dermatology of Las Vegas became an Allergan Top 250 member in 2019, a singular honor as only the top 1% of all facilities associated with Allergan worldwide are so recognized. In addition, Lakes Dermatology has been selected as a Candela Center of Excellence, the first practice in the state to be so designated, as well as being appointed the SkinCeuticals Flagship for Las Vegas.

Dr. F. Victor Rueckl says, "I am extremely proud and humbled to be honored with this award from the Review-Journal. I would not have earned this honor without the support of my amazing staff, and I wish to thank the Review-Journal for recognizing the efforts that I and other dermatologists make in providing services to our community. The last year has been very good for Lakes Dermatology as we have been designated a SkinCeuticals Flagship, an Allergan Top 250 member, and a Candela Center of Excellence."

About Lakes Dermatology of Las Vegas

Lakes Dermatology is a state-of-the-art dermatological facility located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Spa at Lakes Dermatology houses all of the medical-grade lasers and machines used at the facility, and both entities are located within the same building. Lakes Dermatology is overseen by Dr. F. Victor Rueckl, a board-certified dermatologist with thirty years experience, and provides patients with both cosmetic and traditional dermatology services. Services and procedures include Mohs surgery, Botox, Profound, Fractora, and many more.

For more information regarding Lakes Dermatology of Las Vegas and The Spa at Lakes Dermatology, visit their website at: http://www.lakesdermatology.com or call 702-869-6667.

SOURCE Lakes Dermatology of Las Vegas

Related Links

http://www.lakesdermatology.com

