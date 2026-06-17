Lakes, Lifestyles & Listings TV Series Spotlights Franksville Real Estate and Lifestyle on REAL Shows Network

Locally hosted series led by Emily Corr highlights the people, neighborhoods, and businesses that define Franksville and the broader Wisconsin lake country lifestyle.

FRANKSVILLE, Wis., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Shows Network (RSN), the national TV platform dedicated to elevating real estate and lifestyle storytelling, has added Lakes, Lifestyles & Listings, a new locally hosted series in Franksville, WI, to its lineup. The Franksville real estate and lifestyle TV series is hosted by local real estate leader Emily Corr and produced by RSN's Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning team.

Viewers can learn more about the series and watch episodes of Lakes, Lifestyles & Listings at realshows.tv.

The series captures the spirit of Wisconsin living by blending real estate, local culture, and community stories into a vibrant viewing experience. Each episode features Emily Corr:

Highlighting notable neighborhoods and distinctive properties in and around Franksville

Celebrating local businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations

Spotlighting the people and stories that shape everyday life across southeastern Wisconsin

"Lakes, Lifestyles & Listings celebrates the best of Wisconsin living," said Emily Corr, host of Lakes, Lifestyles & Listings. "Whether we're touring a luxury lakefront property or highlighting a local community gem, we're helping people envision not just where they can live, but how they can live."

Lakes, Lifestyles & Listings is part of REAL Shows Network's growing lineup of locally branded series that highlight communities across the United States.

As part of RSN's national network of locally branded shows, Lakes, Lifestyles & Listings gives its host a full 30 minutes to build a recognizable, personality-driven brand while authentically representing the unique character of Franksville, WI, and the surrounding region. The show provides local organizations, including nonprofits and philanthropic initiatives, along with entrepreneurs and community influencers, a high-quality platform to share their stories through cinematic, lifestyle-driven segments.

Rooted in RSN's mission of positive media, Lakes, Lifestyles & Listings focuses on authenticity, connection, and the everyday experiences that make communities stand out. It uplifts the people, businesses, and causes that make each community extraordinary, offering viewers fresh insight along with engaging, professionally produced entertainment. High-resolution images and video clips from Lakes, Lifestyles & Listings are available upon request.

About REAL Shows Network

REAL Shows Network (RSN) is a national TV network for top real estate professionals and influential local leaders, giving select hosts in each market the exclusive opportunity to lead a full 30-minute show that showcases their expertise, partners, and community. Created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, RSN delivers cinematic, lifestyle-driven storytelling and strategic media exposure that builds authority, deepens community connection, and elevates positive stories in each market. For more information, visit realshows.tv.

SOURCE REAL Shows Network