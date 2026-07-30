Ultimate Living in North Texas TV Series Spotlights Dallas-Fort Worth Real Estate and Lifestyle on REAL Shows Network

Locally hosted series led by Sherri Murphy-Bort highlights the people, neighborhoods, businesses, and history that define Dallas-Fort Worth and the broader North Texas region.

DALLAS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Shows Network (RSN), the national TV platform dedicated to elevating real estate and lifestyle storytelling, has added Ultimate Living in North Texas, a new locally hosted series serving the Dallas-Fort Worth market, to its lineup. The North Texas real estate and lifestyle TV series is hosted by local real estate leader Sherri Murphy-Bort and produced by RSN's Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning team.

Viewers can learn more about the series and watch episodes of Ultimate Living in North Texas at realshows.tv.

The series captures the spirit of Dallas-Fort Worth by blending real estate, local culture, history, and community stories into a vibrant viewing experience. Each episode features Sherri Murphy-Bort:

Highlighting notable neighborhoods and distinctive properties across Dallas-Fort Worth

Celebrating local businesses, events, and community organizations

Spotlighting the people, stories, and history that shape everyday life across North Texas

"As a native Texan born and raised right here in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, I've had the privilege of watching North Texas grow and evolve for more than six decades," said Sherri Murphy-Bort, host of Ultimate Living in North Texas. "With over 40 years of experience in real estate, including sales, mortgage lending, property management, and foreclosures, I wanted to create a show that goes beyond buying and selling homes."

"Ultimate Living in North Texas is about celebrating the communities we call home, the people who make them special, the local businesses and events that bring them to life, and the rich history that shaped them," Murphy-Bort said. "My hope is that every episode helps viewers discover what makes North Texas such an incredible place to live, work, and build a life."

Ultimate Living in North Texas is part of REAL Shows Network's growing lineup of locally branded series that highlight communities across the United States.

As part of RSN's national network of locally branded shows, Ultimate Living in North Texas gives its host a full 30 minutes to build a recognizable, personality-driven brand while authentically representing the unique character of Dallas-Fort Worth and the broader North Texas region. The show provides local organizations, including nonprofits and philanthropic initiatives, along with entrepreneurs and community influencers, a high-quality platform to share their stories through cinematic, lifestyle-driven segments.

Rooted in RSN's mission of positive media, Ultimate Living in North Texas focuses on authenticity, connection, and the everyday experiences that make communities stand out. It uplifts the people, businesses, events, and causes that make each community extraordinary, offering viewers fresh insight along with engaging, professionally produced entertainment. High-resolution images and video clips from Ultimate Living in North Texas are available upon request.

About REAL Shows Network

REAL Shows Network (RSN) is a national TV network for top real estate professionals and influential local leaders, giving select hosts in each market the exclusive opportunity to lead a full 30-minute show that showcases their expertise, partners, and community. Created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, RSN delivers cinematic, lifestyle-driven storytelling and strategic media exposure that builds authority, deepens community connection, and elevates positive stories in each market. For more information, visit realshows.tv.

Media Contact:

Lori Axler, SVP of Marketing

REAL Shows Network / American Dream Media and Tech

[email protected]

Website: realshows.tv

SOURCE REAL Shows Network