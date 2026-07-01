Selling Scottsdale TV Series Spotlights Scottsdale Real Estate and Lifestyle on REAL Shows Network

Locally hosted series led by Becky Kennard highlights the people, neighborhoods, and businesses that define Scottsdale and the greater Valley.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Shows Network (RSN), the national TV platform dedicated to elevating real estate and lifestyle storytelling, has added Selling Scottsdale, a new locally hosted series in Scottsdale, AZ, to its lineup. The Scottsdale real estate and lifestyle TV series is hosted by local real estate leader Becky Kennard and produced by RSN's Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning team.

Viewers can learn more about the series and watch episodes of Selling Scottsdale at realshows.tv.

The series captures the spirit of Scottsdale by blending real estate, local culture, and community stories into a vibrant viewing experience. Each episode features Becky Kennard:

Highlighting notable neighborhoods and distinctive properties across Scottsdale and the greater Phoenix area

Showcasing real clients, real properties, and real numbers across vacation homes, investment properties, and luxury estates

Pulling back the curtain on the design and renovation decisions that transform houses into standout homes

As owner of Desert Luxe by My Home Group and Lux Renovations, Kennard brings a rare blend of luxury market expertise, design vision, and practical guidance to buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the Scottsdale area. Through Desert Luxe, she and her hand-selected team have closed transactions across a wide range of price points, while Lux Renovations extends that experience beyond the transaction through thoughtful updates that elevate finishes and unlock property value.

"When I started in real estate, I saw right away that not all clients were treated equally," said Becky Kennard, host of Selling Scottsdale. "I wanted to create a space where every buyer and seller is given the same white-glove experience, whether they are purchasing their first property or selling a signature Scottsdale estate."

"Selling Scottsdale is a chance to show what really goes into this market, from the strategy behind each deal to the renovation and design choices that can completely change a home's value and feel," Kennard said. "At the heart of it all is my belief that every client deserves luxury service, no matter the price point."

Selling Scottsdale is part of REAL Shows Network's growing lineup of locally branded series that highlight communities across the United States.

As part of RSN's national network of locally branded shows, Selling Scottsdale gives its host a full 30 minutes to build a recognizable, personality-driven brand while authentically representing the unique character of Scottsdale, AZ. The show provides local organizations, including nonprofits and philanthropic initiatives, along with entrepreneurs and community influencers, a high-quality platform to share their stories through cinematic, lifestyle-driven segments.

Rooted in RSN's mission of positive media, Selling Scottsdale focuses on authenticity, connection, and the everyday experiences that make communities stand out. It uplifts the people, businesses, and causes that make each community extraordinary, offering viewers fresh insight along with engaging, professionally produced entertainment. High-resolution images and video clips from Selling Scottsdale are available upon request.

About REAL Shows Network

REAL Shows Network (RSN) is a national TV network for top real estate professionals and influential local leaders, giving select hosts in each market the exclusive opportunity to lead a full 30-minute show that showcases their expertise, partners, and community. Created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, RSN delivers cinematic, lifestyle-driven storytelling and strategic media exposure that builds authority, deepens community connection, and elevates positive stories in each market. For more information, visit realshows.tv.

SOURCE REAL Shows Network