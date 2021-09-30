Lakeshore Awards California Teacher $15,000 Flex-Space Classroom Makeover

CARSON, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore Learning Materials, a leading provider of educational products and services, is excited to announce the winner of its 2021 Flex-Space Giveaway Contest. Sara Cooper, a kindergarten/first-grade teacher at Richman Elementary School in Fullerton, Calif., was awarded a classroom makeover worth $15,000. The contest, which was open to teachers from across the country, was created to give back to educators who give so much to their students. The prize package included classroom design services, teaching supplies and customer favorites from Lakeshore's Flex-Space Furniture line.

Lakeshore received more than 5,000 entries and was particularly moved by Cooper's dedication to her students and her desire to create a true sense of community in the classroom—a place where students feel safe, comfortable and inspired to learn. Following a challenging year of remote learning, Cooper said it was her dream to create a beautiful space that allows for movement, creativity and optimal learning.

"I am so honored Lakeshore chose me as the recipient for the classroom makeover contest," said Cooper. "This means so much to me and I can't wait to see the joy on my students' faces when they see this brand-new, flexible, colorful and fun space!"

The fully furnished classroom features easy-clean furniture that can be moved around to fit a variety of formats for both independent and group activities. A few of the products include:

Flex-Space Round Floor Tables: These low-to-the-ground tables are ideal for small-group work and can be easily rearranged.

Flex-Space Premium Floor Seats: Perfect for independent or group activities, these cozy, cushioned chairs give kids flexible seating wherever they need, and a vinyl surface makes them super-easy to wipe clean.

Flex-Space Balance Ball Seats: These inflatable ball seats allow students to move and balance—reducing restlessness and improving focus while they learn.

Flex-Space Ergo Bounce Cantilever Chairs: With a flexible seat back, these specially designed ergonomic chairs provide both spring and stability, allowing children to sit forward, sideways and even bounce.

Flex-Space Comfy Stools: A great addition to reading nooks, group tables and more, these comfy, compact seats are easy to move around, and vinyl makes them simple to wipe clean.

"We know that setting up a classroom is no easy task, particularly after more than a year of not being in the physical classroom," said Bo Kaplan, Lakeshore's president and CEO. "Educators are at the heart of everything we do, and we are humbled to give back to a very deserving teacher and school."

Lakeshore also awarded three runners-up a $500 Lakeshore E-Gift Card to fill their classrooms with supplies and materials. The runners-up included Jackie Mims of Mary C. O'Brien Elementary School in Arizona, Colette Kalei Ostreim of Bilquist Elementary in Oregon and Sasha Barker of Spring Hill Elementary in Florida.

Lakeshore's Flex-Space Furniture was created by educators with decades of hands-on teaching experience to meet the real-world needs of 21st-century classrooms. Lakeshore's wide selection of classroom supplies is available both online and in more than 60 retail stores nationwide. To learn more about Lakeshore and Flex-Space Furniture, visit LakeshoreLearning.com.

About Lakeshore—Products Designed with Learning in Mind™

Lakeshore Learning Materials is a leading developer and retailer of top-quality materials for early childhood education programs, elementary schools and homes nationwide. Since 1954, Lakeshore has offered innovative learning materials distinguished by their quality, educational merit and safety. To learn more, visit LakeshoreLearning.com.

