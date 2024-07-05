LakeShore Biopharma to Hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on July 25, 2024, Pursuant to Shareholders' Requisition

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LSB) ("LakeShore Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that the Company received a shareholders' requisition dated June 14, 2024, issued by certain shareholders of the Company holding shares which carry in aggregate not less than 10% of all votes attaching to all issued and outstanding shares of the Company, including Yi Zhang, All Brilliance Investments Limited, Apex Pride Global Limited, Hopeful World Company Limited, and Acton Town International Limited (together, the "Requisitioning Shareholders"), requesting the directors of the Company to convene an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company (the "Requisition") to provide explanations to the shareholders of the Company on matters as described below:

The circumstances leading to the filing of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Form 6-K Report, filed on June 10, 2024 (the "SEC Report"), including the reasons for the resignation of each of the former directors specified in the SEC Report. The justification for establishing new subsidiaries of the Company, including Lakeshore Tech Hong Kong Limited and Huan Yuanhang Technology ( Beijing ) Co., Ltd. The purpose of establishing these new subsidiaries, the related costs, the intended operations of each entity, and if any assets or personnel are intended to be transferred from the Company to any of the subsidiaries. The reasons leading to the conclusion that "[t]aking into account the financial resources available to the Company and Liaoning Yisheng, the Company does not expect the arbitration proceedings and related asset preservation order to have a material adverse impact on its business, financial condition and results of operations. The Company is in the course of evaluating its options to protect the legitimate interests of the Company and its shareholders through legal means" in the SEC Report.

The Board has reviewed the Requisition and decided to convene an EGM (the "Proposed EGM") at 10:00 a.m. Hong Kong Time on July 25, 2024, virtually via a Zoom video conference call. The Proposed EGM will be held for the sole purpose of providing information as requested by the Requisitioning Shareholders. A copy of the notice of the Proposed EGM posted to the Company's website will be attached as an exhibit to the Current Report on Form 6-K to be furnished by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission today.

The close of business on July 15, 2024 (Eastern Time) has been fixed as the record date of ordinary shares of the Company, par value $0.00002 per share for the EGM. Holders of record of the Company's ordinary shares as of the record date shall be entitled to vote and have their votes counted at the EGM and any adjourned meeting thereof.

Instructions for accessing the video conference call are as follows:

Zoom dial-in details:

Meeting URL: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/6195900008?pwd=OTEvOGtnNFVpaUdBUkdRRlp4Y0txUT09

Meeting ID: 619 590 0008

Passcode: 666666

