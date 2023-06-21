Lakeshore Financial Group announces the launch of Empowered+

Celebrating Pride Month by financially empowering the LGBTQ+ community

CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lakeshore Financial Group is proud to announce the launch of a new brand under their umbrella: Empowered+, a financial services company specializing in serving the LGBTQ+ community.

In a time where 1 out 3 LGBTQ+ adults reported they had experienced some discrimination(1), it became clear to LGBTQ+ financial advisor Mark Joslyn that it was essential to create a space where they could receive the financial planning support they needed without fear of prejudice or judgment.

This is where Empowered+ came to be, a financial planning and advising firm that seeks to empower the LGBTQ+ community to grow financially and pursue the goals that most matter to them by providing them with the understanding, empathy, and non-judgmental attitude required to serve their unique wants and needs.

With the support of Lakeshore Financial Group, Empowered+ is now ready to start bringing Lakeshore's mission and values of putting the client first, building trust, high professionalism, teamwork, accountability, and excellence to the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

In celebration of this launch, Empowered+ has committed to:

Becoming a corporate partner of Out In Finance

Making donations to LAMBDA Legal and Equality Illinois to assist their pursuit of achieving full recognition of the civil rights of LGBTQ+ people

Contribute ongoing support to provide free resources to the LGBTQ+ community through workshops and seminars

About Lakeshore Financial Group: Lakeshore Financial Group LLC is a financial services company based in Chicago, IL. Founded in 2016, Lakeshore is made up of a body of advisors with over 150 years of experience serving clients' needs, ranging from the first-time investor to legacy distribution.

(1) Discrimination and Barriers to Well-Being: The State of the LGBTQI+ Community in 2022, Center for American Progress

SOURCE Lakeshore Financial Group