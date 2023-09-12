Lakeshore Launches 2023 Gifts for Growing Minds Holiday Collection

Leading developer and retailer of early childhood educational materials announces lineup of products to inspire imaginative learning through play in preparation for holiday shopping

CARSON, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore, the nation's leading provider of educational products and services, is thrilled to debut its latest creations just in time for holiday shopping—including an Explore the Outdoors! Travel Camper that channels kids' inner adventurist and a Make-A-Face Magnetic Designer that inspires creative exploration with mix & match facial features. The 2023 Gifts for Growing Minds product line encourages kids to use their imaginations to learn through play. With hundreds of items for children ages 0–11, Gifts for Growing Minds offers families entertaining ways to effortlessly bring learning home.

This lineup features multiple new and exclusive products designed by a team of education experts―all former teachers equipped with years of classroom experience. Highlights include: 

  • Explore the Outdoors! Travel Camper – This smooth-rolling travel camper provides a fun-filled journey inside and out! Simply open the roof to explore the exciting spaces inside—from a built-in dinette and kitchen to a comfy overhead bunk and restroom. Then flip down the awning, "fire up" the foldout grill and arrange the chairs around the firepit. It's the perfect way to keep playtime on a roll! $59.99, ages 3–8 years.

  • Make-A-Face Magnetic Designer – Packed with everything from sunglasses and noses to earrings and mustaches, this magnetic designer provides hours of imaginative play! Just mix & match the facial feature and accessory magnets on the templates to make tons of face combinations! $24.99, ages 3–11 years.

  • Kid-Safe Vacuum Cleaner This pretend vacuum cleaner is sure to sweep kids off their feet! It's so much like the real thing—featuring fun lights and cool sound effects, plus a cyclone tune with colorful balls that bounce, whirl and whoosh as children "clean." And the parts easily snap together three different ways—so tidying up is truly a blast! $39.99, ages 3–6 years.

"We are so excited to announce this year's Gifts for Growing Minds collection," said Alison Glaser, Vice President of Product Strategy at Lakeshore Learning. "Each and every product has been intentionally designed to get kids excited about learning, spark their imagination, and help them reach developmental milestones and education goals. Plus, they'll have a blast along the way!"

With an ongoing commitment to supporting teachers, Lakeshore will donate $1 to DonorsChoose for every Gifts for Growing Minds catalog purchase. This means that while consumers shop this holiday collection, they will simultaneously contribute to a teacher's project fund.

The Gifts for Growing Minds collection is available now at LakeshoreLearning.com and at Lakeshore stores nationwide. View the complete assortment at LakeshoreLearning.com.

About Lakeshore—Products Designed with Learning in Mind™
Lakeshore Learning Materials is a leading developer and retailer of top-quality materials for early childhood education programs, elementary schools and homes nationwide. Since 1954, Lakeshore has offered innovative learning materials distinguished by their quality, educational merit and safety. To learn more, visit LakeshoreLearning.com.

About DonorsChoose—The #1 Nonprofit Education Funding Site for U.S. Public School Teachers
DonorsChoose makes it easy for anyone to help a classroom in need. Public school teachers from every corner of America create classroom project requests, and donors can give any amount to the project that inspires them. Since 2000, the DonorsChoose team has vetted and fulfilled over 2 million classroom project requests. To learn more, visit DonorsChoose.org.

