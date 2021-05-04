Lakeshore® Launches Dream Classroom Makeover Contest to Award $15,000 in Flex-Space Furniture

CARSON, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore Learning Materials, a leading provider of educational products and services, is excited to announce the launch of its 2021 Flex-Space Giveaway Contest to kick off Teacher Appreciation Week. Open to teachers from all across the country, the contest will award one grand prize winner the flexible classroom of their dreams. The prize package, valued at $15,000, includes classroom design services, select teaching supplies and pieces from Lakeshore's Flex-Space Furniture line such as mobile desks and tables, comfy beanbag chairs, fidget-friendly balance ball seats and more. The makeover will be awarded this summer, just in time for the upcoming school year. In addition to the grand prize, three runners-up will receive a $500 Lakeshore E-Gift Card to fill their classrooms with supplies and materials in the new year.

Submissions can be made through www.lakeshorelearning.com/contest and will be accepted starting today through June 4, 2021. Teachers will be asked to submit an essay of 300 words or less, that describes why they need a Flex-Space classroom makeover and how they create an inspiring learning environment for their students. Teachers may also include an optional photo or video of their current classroom. Entries will be judged on originality, quality of composition and creativity. All submissions must be received by 3:00 pm, PT, on Friday, June 4, 2021. Finalists will be contacted on June 11, 2021, and the Grand Prize Winner and Runner-Up Winners will be notified on July 9, 2021. Winners will be announced on July 21, 2021.

During a time when both educators and students are adapting to a new way of in-person learning, Lakeshore wants to take the guesswork out of classroom setup for one deserving teacher. Lakeshore's Flex-Space Furniture was created by educators with decades of hands-on teaching experience to meet the real-world needs of 21st-century classrooms. The versatile furniture lets teachers arrange flexible spaces that fluidly change throughout the day – supporting a wide variety of independent and cooperative learning activities, while also giving students choices about how they learn best.

Lakeshore's Flex-Space Furniture features:

Wipe-clean laminate surfaces that resist moisture and stains, and make it easy to sanitize throughout the day

Mobile furniture that easily transports anywhere in the classroom as activities change and that is ideal for distance spacing

Collaborative desks and tables that configure multiple ways to invite open communication

Flexible seating options that support individual learning styles and make it easier for students to focus and problem-solve

"Serving educators is at the heart of Lakeshore's founding mission, and this past year has shown us the great lengths teachers will go to in order to ensure their students receive a quality education," said Bo Kaplan, Lakeshore's president and CEO. "Today we thank teachers and celebrate them for all they do, and we are humbled to be able to gift a deserving teacher a classroom space that is inspiring, flexible and fun."

In addition to developing classroom furniture and hands-on learning materials, Lakeshore also provides teachers with organizational tools and decorating essentials, such as classroom borders, bulletin board sets, posters and wall accents. Lakeshore's wide selection of classroom supplies is available both online and in 62 retail stores nationwide. To learn more about Lakeshore's Flex-Space Furniture, visit LakeshoreLearning.com/FlexSpace.

About Lakeshore—Products Designed with Learning in Mind™

Lakeshore Learning Materials is a leading developer and retailer of top-quality materials for early childhood education programs, elementary schools and homes nationwide. Since 1954, Lakeshore has offered innovative learning materials distinguished by their quality, educational merit and safety. To learn more, visit LakeshoreLearning.com.

*No purchase necessary. Submissions must be received by 3:00 pm, PT, on Friday, June 4, 2021. Open to U.S. residents who are employed teachers, 18 years or older. Void where prohibited. See official rules and details here.

