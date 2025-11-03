Lakeshore Learning Opens Newly Redesigned Store

Leading Developer and Retailer of Educational Materials Reimagines the In-Store Experience—

Just in Time for the Holiday Shopping Season!

CARSON, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore Learning, a leading developer and retailer of educational materials, is proud to announce the opening of its newly redesigned store in Houston, Texas—just in time for the holiday shopping season!

Located at 2405 Post Oak Blvd. in The Galleria, this reimagined store represents a completely new concept in retail—encouraging exploration, discovery, and interaction with Lakeshore products in an immersive, hands-on environment.

"Lakeshore is very excited to open our redesigned Houston store," said Charles Best, CEO of Lakeshore Learning. "We can't wait for our guests to see these changes for themselves—all thoughtfully implemented to provide an elevated, modern in-store experience."

Teachers are also invited to try out Lakeshore's newest classroom furniture collections, including pieces from the Flex-Space and Modern Edge lines—a rare opportunity to sample these innovative products for themselves before bringing them into their own learning environments.

Plus, the updated store will offer free in-store events and activities for parents, children, and families—all designed to support learning through play!

UPCOMING FREE IN-STORE EVENTS

November 1–December 31: Winter Fun Adventure Guide

November 15: Imagination Builders featuring Magnetic Wonder Tiles ® : Sculpture Shaping

featuring Magnetic Wonder Tiles : December 6: Holiday Gift-Making featuring OOLY

Visit our Houston store page for hours, directions, and more!

About Lakeshore—Designed by Teachers, Loved by Kids

Since 1954, Lakeshore Learning Materials has been a leading developer and retailer of top-quality materials and furniture for early childhood education programs, elementary schools, and homes nationwide. Lakeshore's most recent furniture launch, the Modern Edge line, combines durability with sophistication for elevated environments—from middle and high school to health care spaces and beyond. As a teacher-driven company with more than 700 educators on staff, Lakeshore is committed to providing the safest, highest-quality products and services available. To learn more, visit LakeshoreLearning.com.

Contact:

Colleen Beaupré

[email protected]

SOURCE Lakeshore Learning