Lakeshore® Opens New Retail Stores to Serve Local Communities in Florida & Tennessee

CARSON, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore, a leading developer and retailer of educational materials for teachers, children and families, announced the opening of two new retail locations in Davie, FL, and Nashville, TN. The Davie store, now open for business, is the company's third location in the Sunshine State after Tampa and Fern Park. The Nashville store—Lakeshore's first location in Tennessee—is slated to open this spring. With these openings, Lakeshore will have a total of 62 stores nationwide.

Lakeshore Learning Store in Davie, Florida.

"We're thrilled to be opening new stores in Davie and Nashville," said Bo Kaplan, Lakeshore's president and CEO. "It gives us a real chance to help make teachers' and parents' lives just a little easier. After all, they're the ones doing the most important work. We're just grateful to offer them the learning materials and support they deserve."

Passionate about creating materials that foster a lifelong love of learning, Lakeshore has had the privilege of serving the education community for over 65 years. Recognizing the difference teachers make in children's daily lives, the company creates high-quality materials and classroom resources that are easy to use and fun for students. At Lakeshore's retail locations, customers are invited to experience educational in-store events, helpful services, and more. Here's a peek at what shoppers will discover at the new Davie and Nashville stores:

Lakeshore's first-ever Teacher Workspace with self-service stations to support local educators' everyday needs—from laminating and photo printing to free tools for binding and label making

with self-service stations to support local educators' everyday needs—from laminating and photo printing to free tools for binding and label making Flex-Space Furniture Showcase where students and teachers can try out everything from balance ball seats to wobble cushions—all designed to meet the needs of 21st-century classrooms

where students and teachers can try out everything from balance ball seats to wobble cushions—all designed to meet the needs of 21st-century classrooms Free Lakeshore Loyalty Club membership—for daily 15% savings on hundreds of in-store items

membership—for daily 15% savings on hundreds of in-store items Reserve Online, Pick Up in Store for quick and easy shopping when customers need to save time

for quick and easy shopping when customers need to save time Hands-On Learning Stations for children to explore, family-friendly Learning Events year-round, plus Free Crafts for Kids every Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm

To celebrate the store openings and show support for teachers in the surrounding communities, Lakeshore will be donating a total of $25,000 to fund classroom projects in the Nashville and Davie regions through DonorsChoose. Lakeshore is a longtime supporter of classrooms through DonorsChoose—an award-winning nonprofit organization through which over 1,600,000 teacher requests have been funded across the country. Lakeshore encourages everyone who is able to visit DonorsChoose to support classroom projects in their own communities.

For more information about Lakeshore stores, visit www.lakeshorelearning.com/store.

About Lakeshore—Designed by Teachers, Loved by Kids

Lakeshore Learning Materials is a leading developer and retailer of top-quality materials for early childhood education programs, elementary schools and homes nationwide. Since 1954, Lakeshore has offered innovative learning materials distinguished by their quality, educational merit and safety. To learn more, visit LakeshoreLearning.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Victoria Montoya

234790@email4pr.com

310.537.8600 ext.2753

SOURCE Lakeshore Learning Materials

Related Links

http://LakeshoreLearning.com

