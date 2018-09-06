Lakeshore® Sparks Young Imaginations with 2018 Gifts for Growing Minds Holiday Collection

CARSON, Calif., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore, a leading developer of innovative educational materials for kids, is thrilled to unveil its 2018 Gifts for Growing Minds product line! From an adventure-filled castle to a DIY studio for budding interior designers, these unique gifts nurture children's creativity while boosting important skills like problem solving, social-emotional development and more. Filled with over 200 items for ages 0–11, this assortment of learning toys and gifts offers something for every child.

The 2018 holiday collection features 20 brand-new, exclusive products designed by Lakeshore's team of education experts—all of whom are former teachers with decades of hands-on classroom experience. Each product is thoughtfully designed to encourage kids to imagine, design and invent their own unique play experiences. Standouts from this year include:

Royal Kingdom Adventure Castle – Fantasy abounds in a mighty fortress built for endless play—just beware of the dragon! Walls open to reveal castle chambers where a wizard counsels the royal couple, and knights and guards defend the kingdom. Plus, the drawbridge and dungeon door really work! $49.99 , ages 3–6 years

, ages 3–6 years Take-Along Train Station – Our new train station is a round-trip ticket to adventure! From a bank and post office to road signs and trees, this set boasts all the features of a lively travel town. Plus, all 38 pieces fit inside the handy wooden train station…just fold down the roof, grab the handle and go! $49.99 , ages 3–8 years

, ages 3–8 years Bedroom Design Studio – Now kids can personalize the bedroom of their dreams! Our studio comes with everything you need to design a stylish room. Packed with fabrics, furniture, decorative wall panels and more, the studio is perfect for kids to mix & match one room after another! $29.99 , ages 4–11 years

, ages 4–11 years Snap & Design Monster Trucks – Get ready for big-wheeled adventure! Kids will love building monster trucks as they mix & match truck bodies, wheels and stylish accessories. Then kids pull back each finished truck…let it go…and watch it zoom into action! 15 snap-together pieces are a breeze to connect. $29.99 , ages 3–8 years

"When children use their imaginations to pretend and create, they're actually developing important skills they'll benefit from throughout their lives," said Patti Clark, Lakeshore's Vice President of Research and Development. "From learning to creatively solve problems to building social skills like cooperation and teamwork, our Gifts for Growing Minds collection is designed to provide lots of fun new ways for children to grow and learn."

Customers can shop the 2018 Gifts for Growing Minds holiday collection by visiting LakeshoreLearning.com or any of the 60 Lakeshore Learning Stores nationwide. And to celebrate the launch of these new products, Lakeshore will donate $1 from every Gifts for Growing Minds order to DonorsChoose.org, an award-winning nonprofit that supports classrooms in need.

