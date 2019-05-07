Lakeshore® Teams Up with Schoolgirl Style™ Creator Melanie Ralbusky for Classroom Makeover Contest

CARSON, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off Teacher Appreciation Week, Lakeshore Learning Materials is excited to announce today's launch of the Schoolgirl Style™ Make Over My Classroom Contest. Open to teachers from all across the country, the contest will award two grand prize winners with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have their classrooms personally styled by Schoolgirl Style™ founder Melanie Ralbusky. The prize package, valued at $5,000, includes unique and fashionable decor from the latest Schoolgirl Style™ collections, select teaching supplies and furniture pieces, decorative accents and a newly painted classroom interior. The makeovers will be awarded in June and August—just in time for the 2019-2020 school year. Plus, in addition to the two grand prizes, six runners-up will receive a Lakeshore Schoolgirl Style™ decor bundle and a $100 Lakeshore E-Gift Card.

Submissions can be made through the contest web page* and will be accepted starting today through June 7, 2019. Teachers will be asked to submit an essay that describes why they need a decor makeover and how they create an inspiring learning environment for their students, as well as to provide a photo of their current classroom. Entries will be judged on content and clarity of expression, creativity and image quality. Teachers are encouraged to enter early for an extra chance to win. Entries submitted by May 14 will be considered for both the June and August makeovers, while entries submitted between May 15 and June 7 will only be considered for the August makeover.

With 19 years of teaching experience, Ralbusky knows how much time and energy teachers put into creating a warm and welcoming space for their students. Ralbusky loved transforming her own classroom into a space that was both functional and engaging, and creating extraordinary spaces where students could flourish became her obsession. Feeling the need to share her ideas with fellow teachers, Ralbusky launched the chic Schoolgirl Style™ brand to take the guesswork out of classroom styling. Today she is a popular social influencer who has been featured on numerous classroom decor websites and has amassed a national fan base of more than 150,000 followers.

"We're thrilled to partner with Melanie and tap into her design expertise as we transform the classrooms of two hardworking teachers," said Bo Kaplan, Lakeshore's president and CEO. "Teachers have so much to think about outside of decorating their space, and we share Melanie's passion for doing everything we can to make their lives just a little bit easier."

Helping teachers is at the heart of Lakeshore's founding mission, which the company has been building upon since 1954. In addition to developing classroom furniture and hands-on learning materials, Lakeshore also provides teachers with organizational tools and decorating essentials, such as classroom borders, bulletin board sets, posters and wall accents. Lakeshore's wide selection includes the Schoolgirl Style™ brand of classroom decor—which is available both online and in Lakeshore's 60 stores nationwide. To browse the Schoolgirl Style™ collection, visit LakeshoreLearning.com.

To follow the Schoolgirl Style™ Make Over My Classroom Contest, join the conversation on Instagram @lakeshorelearning and on Facebook at Lakeshore Learning.

About Lakeshore—Products Designed with Learning in Mind™

Lakeshore Learning Materials is a leading developer and retailer of top-quality materials for early childhood education programs, elementary schools and homes nationwide. Since 1954, Lakeshore has offered innovative learning materials distinguished by their quality, educational merit and safety. To learn more, visit LakeshoreLearning.com.

*No purchase necessary. Open to U.S. residents who are employed teachers, 18 years or older. Void where prohibited. See official rules and details here.

