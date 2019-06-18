Lakeside Bank 2nd Annual "Write On!" Creative Writing Scholarship Winners!

CHICAGO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a city-wide contest with more than FOUR TIMES the number of entries as last year, Three Chicago Public High School seniors were selected as 2019 Lakeside Bank Creative Writing Challenge Scholarship Winners! Each winner receives a $2,500 Lakeside College Scholarship Award.

The entries showed amazing range and imagination. The winners were surprised at their schools with giant checks and helium balloons. Tears and cheers followed as winners and classmates celebrated.