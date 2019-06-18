Lakeside Bank 2nd Annual "Write On!" Creative Writing Scholarship Winners!
Jun 18, 2019, 13:44 ET
CHICAGO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a city-wide contest with more than FOUR TIMES the number of entries as last year, Three Chicago Public High School seniors were selected as 2019 Lakeside Bank Creative Writing Challenge Scholarship Winners! Each winner receives a $2,500 Lakeside College Scholarship Award.
The entries showed amazing range and imagination. The winners were surprised at their schools with giant checks and helium balloons. Tears and cheers followed as winners and classmates celebrated.
The Lakeside Bank 2019 Scholarship Winners are:
- Mateo Bajana – Whitney Young High School.
- Daron James – Charles Schurz High School.
- Jasmine Martin – Whitney Young High School.
Lakeside's annual "Write On!" Creative Writing Challenge is open to:
- Current CPS High School Seniors, graduating this June in good standing.
- Students accepted to an accredited two-or-four-year college or university.
- Those with financial need as demonstrated by the FAFSA Expected Family Contribution.
Lakeside Bank believes in the power of education. "It is the single most important tool we have to effect meaningful social change," says Alan Rose, Lakeside's Sr. VP, Chief Marketing Officer. "Write On!" is one of Lakeside Bank's multiple education programs.
Lakeside Bank is a privately owned, 53-year-old Chicago area bank with $1.7 billion dollars in assets. To see our website, please click here.
