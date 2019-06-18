Lakeside Bank 2nd Annual "Write On!" Creative Writing Scholarship Winners!

Lakeside Bank

Jun 18, 2019, 13:44 ET

CHICAGO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a city-wide contest with more than FOUR TIMES the number of entries as last year, Three Chicago Public High School seniors were selected as 2019 Lakeside Bank Creative Writing Challenge Scholarship Winners! Each winner receives a $2,500 Lakeside College Scholarship Award.

The entries showed amazing range and imagination. The winners were surprised at their schools with giant checks and helium balloons. Tears and cheers followed as winners and classmates celebrated.

Winner Mateo Bajana is on the left. Alan Rose of Lakeside Bank on the right. Alexandria Cummings and Michele Howard of the Chicago Public Schools are between them.
Jasmine Martin and Alan Rose of Lakeside Bank.
Erica Chianelli of Lakeside Bank is on the left. Winner Daron James. Alexandria Cummings of CPS. On the right is Alan Rose of Lakeside Bank.
The Lakeside Bank 2019 Scholarship Winners are:

  • Mateo BajanaWhitney Young High School.
  • Daron JamesCharles Schurz High School.
  • Jasmine MartinWhitney Young High School.

Lakeside's annual "Write On!" Creative Writing Challenge is open to:

  • Current CPS High School Seniors, graduating this June in good standing.
  • Students accepted to an accredited two-or-four-year college or university.
  • Those with financial need as demonstrated by the FAFSA Expected Family Contribution.

Lakeside Bank believes in the power of education. "It is the single most important tool we have to effect meaningful social change," says Alan Rose, Lakeside's Sr. VP, Chief Marketing Officer. "Write On!" is one of Lakeside Bank's multiple education programs.

Lakeside Bank is a privately owned, 53-year-old Chicago area bank with $1.7 billion dollars in assets. To see our website, please click here.

