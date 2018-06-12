Lakeside Bank Announces Chicago Public High School Writing Contest Winners

Each submission showcased the exceptional talent of Chicago Public High School students. The deserving winners – Nia Mitchell of Kenwood Academy, Dinaluz Torres of Lane Tech and Olyvea Momah of Senn High School – were surprised with their scholarships last week by Lakeside Bank employees at their respective schools.

The collaboration with Chicago Public Schools is part of an overall Lakeside Bank Program to encourage students of all ages to pursue higher education and explore their passions. In the past year, Lakeside has awarded over $17,000 in scholarships to students in the Chicagoland area and launched a financial literacy program in several elementary schools.

"Education is everything. It is the key to individual success and building communities," said Lakeside Bank's Senior VP and Chief Marketing Officer, Alan Rose. "Lakeside is proud of these students for creating such powerful stories, and we look forward to expanding this program in the years to come."

