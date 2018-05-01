Lakeside Bank Named #1 Bank in Chicago for 2017

"For 52 years, Lakeside has grown by nurturing and remaining loyal to the businesses and consumers in our neighborhoods," said Philip Cacciatore, Lakeside Chairman and CEO. "We've always been financially strong, but this achievement is a testament our deep Chicago roots and dedication to providing customized service to our clients".

Lakeside's client focus has accelerated bank development. Asset growth has exceeded industry averages for years.

About Lakeside Bank:

Lakeside Bank is a leading, independent bank with seven branches in the Chicago area. For over five decades, Lakeside has grown dramatically, offering products and services that were often industry firsts. They recognize the diverse demands of middle-market banking and craft individual solutions to meet client needs.

