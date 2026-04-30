Lakeside Behavioral Health Plans Grand Opening of O'Fallon, Illinois Location, Extending a Clinical TMS Program with Strong Outcomes Record

Second regional location brings transcranial magnetic stimulation to the Metro East; published benchmarks contextualize Lakeside's measured patient response and remission rates

O'FALLON, Ill., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Behavioral Health has officially announced the June 1st opening of its second regional location in O'Fallon, Illinois, expanding access to transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and intensive outpatient programming across the Metro East corridor.

The new location delivers the same clinical program operated at Lakeside's existing St. Louis facility, whose longitudinal patient outcomes tracking shows response rates at or above commonly cited benchmarks in transcranial magnetic stimulation research. Across 224 analyzable patient courses measured on the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), 70.1 percent of patients achieved clinical response, defined as a reduction of 50 percent or greater in depression severity, and 50.4 percent achieved clinical remission, defined as a final PHQ-9 score below 5. Published transcranial magnetic stimulation literature generally reports response rates of 50 to 60 percent and remission rates of 30 to 35 percent.

Among the 132 analyzable patients who presented with moderately severe or severe depression at intake, 43.9 percent reached clinical remission by the end of treatment. The mean symptom reduction across the full analyzable cohort was 59.1 percent.

"Our patient outcomes reflect what transcranial magnetic stimulation can do inside a structured behavioral health program that measures what it delivers. That is the program we are bringing to O'Fallon," said Dr. Ashok Yanamadala, Medical Director, Lakeside Behavioral Health.

The O'Fallon expansion addresses an access gap in specialty mental health services in the Metro East, where provider density has historically lagged population growth. Transcranial magnetic stimulation is a non-invasive, defined-duration procedure first cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for major depressive disorder in 2008, with subsequent clearances for additional indications, including obsessive-compulsive disorder. A standard course involves daily sessions over approximately six weeks.

Full outcome methodology and expanded context are available in the announcement at:

https://lakesidebh.com/lakeside-behavioral-health-plans-opening-of-ofallon-illinois-location/

About Lakeside Behavioral Health

Lakeside Behavioral Health is a specialty behavioral health practice providing transcranial magnetic stimulation, intensive outpatient programming, and psychiatric services across the greater St. Louis region. Lakeside operates two locations, in St. Louis, Missouri, and in O'Fallon, Illinois. More information is available at lakesidebh.com.

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SOURCE Lakeside Behavioral Health