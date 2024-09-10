LAKESIDE HOLDING EXPANDS DALLAS-FORT WORTH OPERATIONS WITH NEW OFFICE AND WAREHOUSE LEASE

Doubling Space and Increasing Workforce to Enhance Service Capacity

ITASCA, Ill., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Holding Limited ("Lakeside" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LSH), a U.S.-based integrated cross-border supply chain solution provider with a strategic focus on the Asian market operating under the brand American Bear Logistics (ABL), is pleased to announce the expansion of its Dallas-Fort Worth operations with a new office and warehouse lease. The new premises, located in the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth, is over twice the size of the previous location, expanding from approximately 20,000 square feet to an impressive 46,657 square feet.

This expansion is in response to the growing demand for ABL's customized cross-border logistics solutions and will enable the company to better serve its customers with increased efficiency and capacity. Alongside the new lease, ABL has bolstered its team with additional staff to support its expanded operations and ensure the highest level of service for its clients. The new Dallas-Fort Worth office and warehouse will feature advanced technology and systems to further streamline operations, ensuring timely and accurate order fulfillment. ABL's team of logistics experts will leverage this increased capacity to enhance service delivery and support the company's ongoing growth strategy.

Key Highlights of the Expansion:

New Larger Facility: The new location boasts 46,657 square feet, more than doubling the space of the previous 20,000 square feet facility. This significant increase in space will accommodate more inventory, streamline operations, and enhance overall logistics capabilities.

Increased Workforce: To support the expanded operations, ABL has hired additional staff, enhancing its ability to meet the growing needs of its clients and maintain its commitment to excellent customer service.

"This expansion marks a significant milestone for American Bear Logistics and reflects our commitment to providing top-notch logistics solutions to our clients," said Henry Liu, Chairman & CEO of Lakeside. "With the larger facility and increased workforce, we are well-positioned to handle the rising demand and continue delivering efficient, reliable, and innovative services."

About Lakeside Holding Limited

Lakeside Holding Limited, based in Itasca, IL, is a U.S.-based integrated cross-border supply chain solution provider with a strategic focus on the Asian market, including China and South Korea. Operating under the brand American Bear Logistics, we primarily provide customized cross-border ocean freight solutions and airfreight solutions in the U.S. that specifically cater to our customers' requirements and needs in transporting goods into the U.S. We are an Asian American-owned business rooted in the U.S. with in-depth understanding of both the U.S. and Asian international trading and logistics service markets. Our customers are typically Asia- and U.S.-based logistics service companies serving large e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods made in Asia into the U.S. For more information, please visit https://lakeside-holding.com.

