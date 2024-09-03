LAKESIDE HOLDING LAUNCHES NEW PICK & PACK FULFILLMENT SERVICE ACROSS KEY U.S. HUBS FOR LONGSTANDING CHINA LOGISTICS PARTNER

ITASCA, Ill., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Holding Limited ("Lakeside" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LSH), a U.S.-based integrated cross-border supply chain solution provider with a strategic focus on the Asian market operating under the brand American Bear Logistics ("ABL"), today announced the launch of a new Pick & Pack Fulfillment service for one of its longstanding customers, one of the largest logistics and delivery companies in China.

The pick & pack fulfillment service offers a streamlined inventory management and order fulfillment approach. ABL will integrate with the customer's system to access real-time inventory data, facilitating efficient order processing. The service includes:

Inventory Management: ABL will manage inventory by retrieving real-time data from the customer's system to ensure accurate and up-to-date stock levels.

Order Processing: The service will handle all aspects of order fulfillment, including picking, packing, labeling, and shipping.

Multi-Hub Service: This new service is available at key ABL hubs, including Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The service has already commenced at the ORD location, with DFW and LAX to follow shortly.

This new service offering optimizes the fulfillment process, reducing lead times and enhancing the overall customer experience. ABL ensures a seamless, efficient, and reliable logistics solution by managing every step from inventory check to final delivery.

"Introducing the pick & pack fulfillment service deepens our partnership with this esteemed customer," said Henry Liu, Chairman & CEO of Lakeside. "By harnessing our advanced infrastructure and technology, we're providing a service that supports their core business and elevates their operational efficiency with innovative, scalable logistics solutions."

About Lakeside Holding Limited

Lakeside Holding Limited, based in Itasca, IL, is a U.S.-based integrated cross-border supply chain solution provider with a strategic focus on the Asian market, including China and South Korea. Operating under the brand American Bear Logistics, we primarily provide customized cross-border ocean freight solutions and airfreight solutions in the U.S. that specifically cater to our customers' requirements and needs in transporting goods into the U.S. We are an Asian American-owned business rooted in the U.S. with in-depth understanding of both the U.S. and Asian international trading and logistics service markets. Our customers are typically Asia- and U.S.-based logistics service companies serving large e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods made in Asia into the U.S. For more information, please visit https://lakeside-holding.com.

