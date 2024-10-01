Lakeside Holding Reports Impressive 42% Revenue Growth for Fiscal Year 2024

News provided by

Lakeside Holding Limited

Oct 01, 2024, 08:50 ET

Cross-Border Airfreight Solutions Surge by 117%, Driving Exceptional Financial Performance

ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Holding Limited ("Lakeside" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LSH), a U.S.-based integrated cross-border supply chain solution provider with a strategic focus on the Asian market operating under the brand American Bear Logistics ("ABL"), today reported financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights:

  • Total revenues increased by 42.3% to $18.3 million, driven by a 117.6% rise in airfreight revenues to $10.4 million, partially offset by a 2.5% decrease in ocean freight revenues to $7.9 million.
  • Cost of revenues increased by 41.6% to $14.6 million, primarily due to higher transportation costs, up 27.6% to $7.5 million; warehouse service charges, up 107.5% to $2.9 million; and custom declaration fees, up 50.2% to $2.4 million, as well as overhead costs also rose by 29.6%.
  • Gross profit increased by 44.9% to $3.7 million, with the profit margin rising slightly from 19.9% to 20.3%. This was driven by higher sales and offering a wider range of services, such as warehousing, distribution, and customs clearance, with higher mark-ups.
  • General and administrative expenses rose by 77.5% to $4.1 million, driven by increased staffing costs and higher professional fees for audit and legal services.
  • Net loss for the year ended June 30, 2024 was $0.2 million, compared with a net income of $1.0 million for the year ended June 30, 2023.

Operational Achievements:

  • In July, the Company successfully closed an upsized IPO, raising $6.75 million in gross proceeds, underscoring strong investor confidence in its growth potential.
  • The Company entered into a one-year renewable agreement in July with a leading Asia-based e-commerce platform to provide advanced cross-border fulfillment services, enhancing supply chain visibility for sellers through API integration.
  • In August, a strategic partnership was announced with a major social media and e-commerce platform to enhance customs brokerage services, offering real-time logistics data and streamlining customs clearance processes.
  • In September, a Pick & Pack Fulfillment service was launched for a major Chinese logistics company, optimizing inventory management and order processing across U.S. hubs to enhance fulfillment efficiency.
  • The Company expanded its Dallas-Fort Worth operations in September, more than doubling facility space to 46,657 sq. ft. and increasing staffing to support growing demand, while incorporating advanced logistics technology.

Management Commentary

Henry Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lakeside, commented, "We are pleased to report strong financial performance for fiscal year 2024, highlighted by a 42.3% increase in revenue to $18.3 million. This growth was driven primarily by the 117.6% surge in our cross-border airfreight solutions, as we capitalized on rising demand from the e-commerce sector. Expanding this segment has proven to be a key strategic move, with the volume of air freight processed doubling to over 26,000 tons this year, compared to fiscal year 2023."

"We remain committed to providing flexible and competitive services that address the evolving needs of our customers. Our continued investment in workforce expansion and service capacity has allowed us to manage growing demand while maintaining exceptional service levels. With a 44.9% increase in gross profit and improvements in our gross margin, we are excited about the growth opportunities ahead. Our recent service launches, operational expansions, and partnerships with leading e-commerce platforms solidify our position as a trusted provider of seamless, technology-driven logistics solutions, setting the stage for continued success in fiscal year 2025 and beyond," concluded Mr. Liu.

Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Friday, October 4, 2024. Management will deliver prepared remarks. 

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Lakeside's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at https://lakeside-holding.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Lakeside Holding Limited

Lakeside Holding Limited, based in Itasca, IL, is a U.S.-based integrated cross-border supply chain solution provider with a strategic focus on the Asian market, including China and South Korea. Operating under the brand American Bear Logistics, we primarily provide customized cross-border ocean freight solutions and airfreight solutions in the U.S. that specifically cater to our customers' requirements and needs in transporting goods into the U.S. We are an Asian American-owned business rooted in the U.S. with in-depth understanding of both the U.S. and Asian international trading and logistics service markets. Our customers are typically Asia- and U.S.-based logistics service companies serving large e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods made in Asia into the U.S. For more information, please visit https://lakeside-holding.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and views of future events. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You can identify some of these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC
President
Strategic Investor Relations, LLC
Tel: 347-947-2093
Email: [email protected]

*** tables follow ***






LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



As of

As of

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

ASSETS




CURRENT ASSETS




Cash

$

123,550

$

174,018

Accounts receivable – third parties, net

2,082,152


1,373,676

Accounts receivable – related party, net

763,285


44,627

Prepayment and other receivable

-


52,623

Contract assets

129,506


44,740

Due from related parties

441,279


746,130

Total current assets

3,539,772


2,435,814








NON-CURRENT ASSETS






Investment in other entity

15,741


Property and equipment at cost, net of accumulated depreciation

344,883


489,520

Right of use operating lease assets

3,471,172


2,271,070

Right of use financing lease assets

37,476


48,206

Deferred tax asset

89,581


Deferred offering costs

1,492,798


90,000

Prepayment, deposit and other receivable

202,336


137,336

Total non-current assets

5,653,987


3,036,132

TOTAL ASSETS

$

9,193,759

$

5,471,946








LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






CURRENT LIABILITIES






Accounts payables – third parties

$

1,161,858

$

462,214

Accounts payables – related parties

227,722


365,413

Accrued liabilities and other payables

1,335,804


325,701

Current portion of obligations under operating leases

1,186,809


769,782

Current portion of obligations under financing leases

37,619


42,889

Loans payable, current

746,962


586,688

Dividend payable

98,850


98,850

Tax payable

79,825


32,829

Due to shareholders

1,018,281


90,000

Total current liabilities

5,893,730


2,774,366








NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES






Loans payable, non-current

136,375


231,599

Deferred tax liability

-


24,752

Obligations under operating leases, non-current

2,506,402


1,564,633

Obligations under financing leases, non-current

17,460


21,836

Total non-current liabilities

2,660,237


1,842,820

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

8,553,967

$

4,617,186

Commitments and Contingencies














EQUITY






Common stocks, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized,
6,000,000 and 6,000,000 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024
and 2023, respectively*

600


600

Subscription receivable

(600)


(600)

Additional paid-in capital

642,639


-

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

2,972


(244)

(Deficits) Retained earnings

(5,819)


862,072

Total stockholders' equity

639,792


861,828








Non-controlling interests in subsidiary

-


(7,068)

Total equity

639,792


854,760

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

9,193,759

$

5,471,946

LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME (LOSS)



For the Years Ended

June 30,


2024

2023

Revenue from third party

$

16,450,908

$

12,763,577

Revenue from related parties

1,864,247


109,314

Total revenue

18,315,155


12,872,891








Cost of revenue from third party

12,316,374


8,385,222

Cost of revenue from related parties

2,282,824


1,923,380

Total cost of revenue

14,599,198


10,308,602

Gross profit

3,715,957


2,564,289








Operating expenses:






Selling expense

2,500


79,822

General and administrative expenses

4,138,190


2,331,312

Loss from deconsolidation of a subsidiary

73,151


-

Provision (reversal) of allowance for expected credit loss

28,157


(93,742)

Total operating expenses

4,241,998


2,317,392








(Loss) Income from operations

(526,041)


246,897








Other income (expense):






Other income, net

338,435


885,501

Interest expense

(108,008)


(123,600)

Total other income, net

230,427


761,901








(Loss) Income before income taxes

(295,614)


1,008,798








Credit (Provision) for income taxes

67,337


(65,068)








Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income

(228,277)


943,730

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(3,025)


(39,872)

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

(225,252)


983,602








Other comprehensive (loss) income






Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

3,122


(255)

Comprehensive (loss) income

(225,155)


943,475

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(3,119)


(39,883)

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to the Company

$

(222,036)

$

983,358








(Loss) earnings per share – basic and diluted

$

(0.04)

$

0.16

Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted*

6,000,000


6,000,000


























For the Years Ended

June 30,


2024

2023

Pro Forma information Statement for Income Tax Provision as a




C Corporation upon Reorganization




(Loss) Income before income taxes

$

(295,614)

$

1,008,798

Credit (Provision) for income taxes

239,466


(307,683)








Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income

$

(56,148)

$

701,115

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(3,025)


(39,872)

Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

(53,123)


740,987








Other Comprehensive income (loss)






Foreign currency translation (loss) gain

3,122


(255)

Comprehensive (loss) income

(53,026)


700,860

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(3,119)


(39,883)

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to the Company

$

(49,907)

$

740,743

(Loss) Earnings per share – Basic and diluted*

$

(0.01)

$

0.12

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic and diluted*

6,000,000


6,000,000

LAKESIDE HOLDING LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



For the Years Ended

June 30,


2024

2023

(Revised)

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net (loss) income

$

(228,277)

$

943,730

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by
operating activities:






Depreciation – G&A

71,980


130,755

Depreciation – overhead cost

72,657


-

Non-cash operating lease expense

1,005,686


826,284

Depreciation of right-of-use finance assets

30,712


31,780

Provision (Reversal) of allowance for expected credit loss

28,157


(93,742)

Deferred tax (benefit) expense

(114,333)


32,239

Loss from derecognition of shares in subsidiary

73,151


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable – third parties

(722,522)


(506,152)

Accounts receivable – related parties

(732,769)


(28,887)

Contract assets

(84,766)


54,441

Due from related party

328,820


(579,496)

Prepayment, other deposit

(12,377)


18,672

Accounts payables – third parties

699,644


54,410

Accounts payables – related parties

(137,691)


(101,896)

Accrued expense and other payables

468,284


57,701

Tax payable

46,996


32,829

Lease liabilities – Operating lease

(846,992)


(833,365)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(53,640)


39,303








Cash flows from investing activities:






Payment made for investment in other entity

(29,906)


Net cash outflow from deconsolidation of a subsidiary
 (Appendix A)

(48,893)


Acquisition of property and equipment




(18,288)

Net cash used in investing activities

(78,799)


(18,288)








Cash flows from financing activities:






Proceeds from loans

400,000


Repayment of loans

(214,986)


(100,864)

Repayment of equipment and vehicle loans

(119,964)


(104,598)

Principal payment of finance lease liabilities

(29,628)


(20,640)

Payment for deferred offering cost

(170,000)


(90,000)

Advance to related parties

(23,969)


Proceeds from shareholders

237,302


110,550

Repayment to shareholders




(47,536)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

78,755


(253,088)








Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

3,216


32,560

Net decrease in cash

(50,468)


(199,513)

Cash, beginning of the year

174,018


373,531

Cash, end of the year

$

123,550

$

174,018








SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW
 INFORMATION:






Cash paid for income tax

$



$

Cash paid for interest

$

31,161

$

26,474








SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH IN
FINANCING ACTIVITIES






Deferred offering costs within due to shareholders

$

860,979

$

90,000

Deferred offering costs within accrued expense and other
payables

$

541,819

$









NON-CASH ACTIVITIES






Dividends declared

$



$

200,000

Dividends declared and offset against due from shareholders

$



$

101,150

Property and equipment additions included in loan payable

$



$

98,245

Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease
obligations

$

2,094,498

$

124,600

Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease
obligation

$

19,982

$

32,107








APPENDIX A – Net cash outflow from deconsolidation of a
subsidiary






Working capital, net

$

29,812

$

Investment in other entity recognized

(15,741)


Elimination of NCl at deconsolidation of a subsidiary

10,187


Loss from deconsolidation of a subsidiary

(73,151)


Cash

$

(48,893)

$

SOURCE Lakeside Holding Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

LAKESIDE HOLDING EXPANDS DALLAS-FORT WORTH OPERATIONS WITH NEW OFFICE AND WAREHOUSE LEASE

Lakeside Holding Limited ("Lakeside" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LSH), a U.S.-based integrated cross-border supply chain solution provider with a...

LAKESIDE HOLDING LAUNCHES NEW PICK & PACK FULFILLMENT SERVICE ACROSS KEY U.S. HUBS FOR LONGSTANDING CHINA LOGISTICS PARTNER

Lakeside Holding Limited ("Lakeside" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LSH), a U.S.-based integrated cross-border supply chain solution provider with a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics