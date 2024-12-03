Lakeside Holding to Present at The Benchmark Company's Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

ITASCA, Ill, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Holding Limited ("Lakeside" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LSH), a U.S.-based integrated cross-border supply chain solution provider with a strategic focus on the Asian market operating under the brand American Bear Logistics ("ABL"), today announced it will be presenting at The Benchmark Company's 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Wednesday, December 11th, 2024 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

The conference offers emerging growth, and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional and individual investors in a unique one-on-one format during which Henry Liu, CEO of Lakeside will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the day.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Lakeside, you may submit your request online via the registration link provided. To register for the conference, please visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_112571/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR.

About Lakeside Holding Limited

Lakeside Holding Limited, based in Itasca, IL, is a U.S.-based integrated cross-border supply chain solution provider with a strategic focus on the Asian market, including China and South Korea. Operating under the brand American Bear Logistics, we primarily provide customized cross-border ocean freight solutions and airfreight solutions in the U.S. that specifically cater to our customer's requirements and needs in transporting goods into the U.S. We are an Asian American-owned business rooted in the U.S. with in-depth understanding of both the U.S. and Asian international trading and logistics service markets. Our customers are typically Asia- and U.S.-based logistics service companies serving large e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods made in Asia into the U.S. For more information, please visit https://lakeside-holding.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: [email protected]

