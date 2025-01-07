Lakeside Partners with Huiyu Pharmaceutical to Revolutionize Oncology Drug Distribution

ITASCA, Ill., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Holding Limited ("Lakeside" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LSH), a U.S.-based cross-border supply chain solution provider with a unique focus on the Asia-Pacific market today announced that Hupan Pharmaceutical has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Sichuan Huiyu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Huiyu Pharmaceutical").

Huiyu Pharmaceutical is a leading innovator in oncology and immune-related therapies, listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (688553.SS). Huiyu Pharmaceutical is renowned for its robust R&D capabilities, cutting-edge manufacturing process, and a strong commitment to address critical healthcare needs worldwide.

Under the agreement, Hupan Pharmaceutical will distribute Huiyu Pharmaceutical's highly regarded oncology and immunotherapy drugs to hospitals and healthcare institutions to domestic and global markets. Huiyu Pharmaceutical's flagship product, Pemetrexed Disodium for Injection, has received regulatory approvals in major markets, including China, the UK, Germany, and Finland, and is widely recognized for its efficacy in treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Lan Su, COO of Lakeside Holding Limited, commented, "Our strategic partnership with Huiyu Pharmaceutical allows us to help expand the reach of their innovative oncology solutions and deliver life-saving treatments to broader markets. We are proud to use our healthcare distribution capabilities to reach patients domestically and abroad."

Zhao Ding, President at Huiyu Pharmaceutical, commented, "We look forward to partnering with Hupan Pharmaceutical to provide reliable and efficient distribution channels for our therapies, so they can reach patients when needed and improve patient outcomes."

About Lakeside Holding Limited

Lakeside Holding Limited is a U.S.-based cross-border supply chain solution provider with a unique focus on the Asia-Pacific market. Through two specialized subsidiaries—American Bear Logistics and Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd.—Lakeside delivers tailored logistics solutions spanning general and specialized sectors.

American Bear Logistics, with strategic hubs in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York, offers customized cross-border ocean and airfreight solutions, connecting Asia-based logistics service companies and e-commerce platforms with the U.S. market.

Lakeside recently acquired Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd., expanding its service scope and enhancing its pharmaceutical logistics and distribution capabilities within China. This strategic move underscores Lakeside's commitment to advancing integrated cross-border logistics solutions.

For more information, please visit https://lakeside-holding.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and views of future events. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those listed under "Risk Factors," may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You can identify some of these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

