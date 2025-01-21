Lakeside Secures New Distribution Agreements with Kelun Pharmaceutical

Expanding Partnerships with Major Industry Players

ITASCA, Ill., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Holding Limited ("Lakeside" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LSH), a U.S.-based cross-border supply chain solution provider with a unique focus on the Asia-Pacific market is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd. ("Hupan Pharmaceutical"), has entered into two distribution agreements with Hubei Kelun Pharmaceutical Trading Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a publicly traded company on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (002422.SZ), principally engaged in the research and development, manufacture and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

Under the agreements, Hupan Pharmaceutical will distribute basic large-volume parenteral solutions, along with related medical products and equipment, to healthcare institutions across China. The agreements, effective from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, further expand Hupan Pharmaceutical's portfolio of medical distribution clients.

These contracts with Kelun Pharmaceutical represent another milestone for Lakeside, following its recent agreement with Sichuan Huiyu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Huiyu Pharmaceutical"), a leader in oncology and immune-related therapies. This continued momentum highlights Hupan Pharmaceutical's ability to forge relationships with major pharmaceutical players, further strengthening its position in the pharmaceutical distribution sector.

Lan Su, Chief Operating Officer of Lakeside commented, "These agreements with Kelun Pharmaceutical build on the success of our other recent agreements. We appreciate earning the trust of leading pharmaceutical companies to deliver critical medical products efficiently, ensuring they reach the patients who need them most."

About Lakeside Holding Limited

Lakeside Holding Limited is a U.S.-based cross-border supply chain solution provider with a unique focus on the Asia-Pacific market. Through two specialized subsidiaries—American Bear Logistics and Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd.—Lakeside delivers tailored logistics solutions spanning general and specialized sectors.

American Bear Logistics, with strategic hubs in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York, offers customized cross-border ocean and airfreight solutions, connecting Asia-based logistics service companies and e-commerce platforms with the U.S. market.

Lakeside recently acquired Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd., expanding its service scope and enhancing its pharmaceutical logistics and distribution capabilities within China. This strategic move underscores Lakeside's commitment to advancing integrated cross-border logistics solutions.

For more information, please visit https://lakeside-holding.com.

