Lakeside Signs $1.5 Million Sales Agreement with Sinopharm Group Subsidiary

Agreement to Deliver Critical Medicines

ITASCA, Ill., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Holding Limited ("Lakeside" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LSH), a U.S.-based cross-border supply chain solution provider with a unique focus on the Asia-Pacific market is pleased to announce that Hupan Pharmaceutical has signed a Sales Agreement (the "Agreement") with Sinopharm Holding Hubei New Special Medicine Co., Ltd. ("Sinopharm Hubei"), a subsidiary of Sinopharm Group. The Agreement, valued at approximately RMB 11.0 million (approximately $1.5 million), is effective from January 1, 2025, through the end of the year and involves the sale and delivery of critical medicines, including Sodium Bicarbonate, Glucose, and Glucose Sodium Chloride.

This Agreement follows the partnership with Sinopharm Group announced last month focusing on essential medicine storage, transportation, and logistics services. These achievements reflect Hupan Pharmaceutical's expanding role as a reliable provider of pharmaceutical solutions in China.

"We are excited to strengthen our relationship with Sinopharm Group further, a leading global player in the healthcare industry," said Lan Su, COO of Lakeside Holding Limited. "This Agreement demonstrates our capabilities in delivering high-quality pharmaceutical products, ensuring reliable supplies of essential medicines. We remain committed to broadening our portfolio and expanding our market reach, enhancing our role as a trusted pharmaceutical solutions provider."

About Lakeside Holding Limited

Lakeside Holding Limited is a U.S.-based cross-border supply chain solution provider with a unique focus on the Asia-Pacific market. Through two specialized subsidiaries—American Bear Logistics and Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd.—Lakeside delivers tailored logistics solutions spanning general and specialized sectors.

American Bear Logistics, with strategic hubs in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York, offers customized cross-border ocean and airfreight solutions, connecting Asia-based logistics service companies and e-commerce platforms with the U.S. market.

Lakeside recently acquired Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd., expanding its service scope and enhancing its pharmaceutical logistics and distribution capabilities within China. This strategic move underscores Lakeside's commitment to advancing integrated cross-border logistics solutions.

For more information, please visit https://lakeside-holding.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and views of future events. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those listed under "Risk Factors," may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You can identify some of these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

