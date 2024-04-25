Lakeside Software Achieves Record-Breaking Q1 2024 Performance

The company's impressive results were driven by its innovative AI solutions, technological advancements, and customer acquisitions.

BOSTON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software, the leading IT data intelligence company, achieved 88 percent year-over-year growth for its first quarter of 2024. More than half of the Q1 contracts were with current customers, expanding their use of Lakeside's SysTrack platform to gain more value across their organizations. The company also added multiple Fortune 500 companies to its distinguished customer roster and saw wins in key markets, including financial services, insurance, and healthcare. These results bolster Lakeside's leadership position in the digital employee experience (DEX) and end-user experience management categories.

"More and more enterprises are demanding visibility across their IT environments and are turning to Lakeside because we have the best data to create the complete picture they need," said David Keil, CEO of Lakeside Software. "Our ability to gather more than 10,000 data points every 15 seconds from each endpoint sets us apart in the digital employee experience market. Our robust quarterly performance underscores our team's talent in driving innovation, harnessing predictive analytics, and integrating Generative AI to support enterprise IT teams."

The launch of the new SysTrack Intelligence Package fueled Lakeside's record-breaking quarter. With an embedded AI engine, the Intelligence Package offers proactive and predictive capabilities to enable organizations to anticipate and resolve IT issues before they escalate. Using predictive analytics and anomaly detection, this package analyzes petabytes of data in real-time from nearly 1,300 sensors on each endpoint device. With this vast amount of endpoint data, organizations gain improved data insights and reduce false positives.

Building on its history of innovation, Lakeside offers even more ways to transform the digital employee experience, including:

Offline Troubleshooting: Lakeside simplifies global employee support by extending its root cause analysis and troubleshooting capabilities to offline environments. Whether a device is offline due to a network outage or simply a time zone difference, SysTrack's newest offline troubleshooting capability empowers IT to monitor devices around the clock, covering all usage scenarios and device interactions, online and offline.

Streamlined User Experience: Lakeside's newly redesigned product interface makes accessing the market-leading data faster and easier. The new interface showcases business and technical insights that organizations can use to improve the employee experience. These insights represent a leap forward in the business value of DEX tools by surfacing actionable business information directly on the main dashboard.

Measure Change Performance: Adding to its more than 10 current patents, Lakeside's newest patented innovation helps organizations see and measure the impact of any IT change on the digital workplace. The tool allows IT teams to gain insights into performance metrics before and after a hardware, software, or other major IT transformation rollout and visually see the impacts on a new change performance dashboard.

Enriched Integrations: Lakeside has enhanced many of its integrations with products such as PagerDuty, Slack, and ServiceNow, which improves the experience of organizations using tools across the IT Service Management ecosystem, with even more strategic partnerships to be announced in the second quarter.

In addition to these achievements, Lakeside's expansion in the financial services, healthcare, and insurance sectors demonstrates the importance that some of the world's largest and most complex enterprises place on leveraging data to modernize operations, drive efficiency, and elevate employee and customer satisfaction.

"Our sustained growth and momentum stem from our innovative solutions and deep understanding of market dynamics and evolving IT landscapes," said Keil. "By offering clients tools that elevate employee satisfaction, enhance productivity, and yield substantial ROI, we solidify our position as industry leaders committed to modernizing how people work."

Over the next few months, Lakeside will demonstrate its expertise and innovation at leading IT industry events such as Support World, Dell Technologies World, and Gartner® Digital Workplace Summit - London. These engagements reinforce Lakeside's position as a global leader and underscore its extensive reach in the industry.

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is how organizations with large, complex IT environments can finally get visibility across their entire digital estate and see how to do more with less. For far too long, IT teams have struggled to see what's going on in their dark estate – where costly inefficiencies, poor employee experiences, and unresolved problems hide. Only Lakeside lets you give everyone a better view, so they can see the hidden issues, see the smartest fixes, and see the biggest savings. That's why so many of the world's leading global brands rely on Lakeside. And it's how our customers see an average ROI of more than 250%. Learn how you can get a better view at lakesidesoftware.com. Give everyone a better view.

