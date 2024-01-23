Lakeside Software Announces Inaugural Partner Award Winners

Winners set landmark achievements in innovation, growth, and impact.

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software , the leading IT data intelligence company, announced today, the winners of its inaugural partner awards. These awards recognize outstanding achievements that fueled innovation and growth and delivered meaningful outcomes for its customers.

Lakeside Software enables organizations with large, complex IT environments to get visibility across their entire digital estates. Lakeside's partners serve as one of the company's primary avenues to market and represent the world's leading IT services, consulting, and technology providers. With nearly 50 partners in its global portfolio, these companies fuel innovation through collaboration.

"We are proud to partner with the world's top consulting, technology, and IT services companies," said Tyler Winkler, Chief Commercial Officer at Lakeside. "Our partners are integral in shaping digital transformation initiatives that drive measurable outcomes for our customers. Lakeside's inaugural awards celebrate the exceptional contributions of our partners who go above and beyond to deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

Lakeside's 2024 Partner Award Winners Include:

Global Partner of the Year: HCL Tech

This accolade acknowledges the partner that excels in global leadership and impact, demonstrating a remarkable ability to harness the complete spectrum of Lakeside Software's capabilities. This outstanding partner, HCL, excels in crafting inventive solutions, providing substantial value to customers, and enhancing the overall employee experience through the comprehensive utilization of Lakeside's offerings.

Innovation Partner of the Year: Capgemini

Recognizes an exceptional organization that has demonstrated outstanding commitment to fostering innovation through collaboration and partnership. This prestigious accolade honors Capgemini for consistently going above and beyond in leveraging innovative practices, technologies, and strategies to drive success not only within its operations but also in collaboration with partners.

Impact Partner of the Year: Kyndryl

The Impact Partner of the Year winner embodies the essence of purposeful collaboration, strategically navigating challenges and opportunities to make a lasting and meaningful imprint on the industry landscape. This award celebrates Kyndryl's exceptional dedication to aligning with Lakeside's mission and, in doing so, achieving transformative impact.

Growth Partner of the Year: Infosys

Infosys earned the "Growth Partner of the Year" award by distinguishing itself through creating the strongest impact across key growth product areas through best-in-class collaboration. Infosys shines as this year's winner, excelling in individual achievements and demonstrating a remarkable ability to synergize efforts, driving collective success in areas crucial to our organization's expansion.

Emerging Partner of the Year: TCS

This esteemed partner, TCS, has consistently demonstrated exceptional reliability, steadfast support, and a deep understanding of our core values and mission. Their contributions extend beyond transactional engagements, embodying a true spirit of partnership that goes to the very foundation of our shared endeavors.

Americas Regional Partner of the Year: Gotham

The distinguished winner of the "Americas Regional Partner of the Year" award has demonstrated exceptional prowess and dedication in advancing our organization's mission within the Americas region. Through strategic vision, market insight, and a tireless commitment to excellence, Gotham has significantly contributed to our success and growth across North America.

EMEA Regional Partner of the Year: VAS Information Technologies

As the respected winner of the "EMEA Regional Partner of the Year" award, VAS Information Technologies has exhibited exemplary dedication and expertise in advancing our organization's mission across the expansive EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region. VAS Information Technologies consistently excels in navigating diverse markets, understanding regional intricacies, and delivering customized solutions that resonate with clients.

APAC Regional Partner of the Year: SPC NXT

SPC NXT uses business intelligence and deep functional insight to act as a catalyst for the SysTrack ecosystem. "The APAC Regional Partner of the Year" award is truly well deserved for SPC NXT as this emerging partner echoes our values and aligns strongly with our strategic initiatives. SPC NXT goes above all hurdles to deliver visible ROI to customers.

The Lakeside SysTrack platform provides end-to-end visibility across complex IT environments. Unparalleled in its data collection capabilities, it gathers information from more than 10,000 data points every 15 seconds across various endpoints, surpassing any other in the end-user or digital employee experience market. Then, more than 1,200 sensors automatically analyze the data at the endpoint and deliver actionable insights into the digital workplace.

