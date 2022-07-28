Lakeside Software Enhances Leadership Team and Global Operations with the Appointment of Three Established Software Executives

Company announces new CTO, Vice President of EMEA, and Customer Success SVP to bolster business across all company verticals.

BOSTON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software, the leader in digital experience management (DEM), announced the appointment of three new executives as part of its continued commitment to serving the needs of enterprises globally. The company recently hired Elise Carmichael as chief technology officer, Ayelet Elstein as vice president of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) operations, and Guy Lever as senior vice president of customer success. These three new executive team members collectively bring more than 60 years of B2B enterprise software and SaaS experience to Lakeside. All three individuals will serve on Lakeside's executive leadership team and will have global oversight of the company's operations.

"As we execute on our growth strategy, we knew we needed leaders to complement the strong team already in place to drive innovation and change," said David Keil, CEO of Lakeside. "Elise, Ayelet, and Guy are those leaders, and their diverse backgrounds in software engineering, customer success, and sales will ensure that we position ourselves to rapidly scale and attract top talent.