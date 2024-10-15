Lakeside Software Named a Leader in ISG's Provider Lens™ Evaluation for Digital Employee Experience Solutions 2024 Global

Highlights include SysTrack's robust data collection, AI-vision, and customer centricity

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software , the leading IT data intelligence company, has been identified as a Leader by global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) in its 2024 Provider Lens™ evaluation for Future of Work Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Solutions. The report analyzed 43 providers, and Lakeside was identified as a leader based on its ability to measure, analyze, and improve end-user experiences with workplace technologies while driving proactive IT.

Lakeside's leadership position underscores its commitment to delivering end-to-end visibility solutions that boost employee productivity and engagement. The company's commitment was further reinforced by the strengths identified by ISG, which include:

Comprehensive data coverage: Lakeside's SysTrack platform collects 10,000 data points every 15 seconds from endpoints through a distributed computing architecture with a smart sensor engine utilizing 1,250 sensors, enabling proactive detection of thresholds and patterns to trigger alerts and automate issue resolution.

Lakeside's SysTrack platform collects 10,000 data points every 15 seconds from endpoints through a distributed computing architecture with a smart sensor engine utilizing 1,250 sensors, enabling proactive detection of thresholds and patterns to trigger alerts and automate issue resolution. Autonomous AI-driven workplace vision: Lakeside's autonomous AI-driven workplace vision leverages extensive data coverage and structured SQL to train AI models for proactive monitoring, predictive analytics, and issue resolution, enabling detailed root cause analysis and the prediction of potential anomalies before they occur.

Lakeside's autonomous AI-driven workplace vision leverages extensive data coverage and structured SQL to train AI models for proactive monitoring, predictive analytics, and issue resolution, enabling detailed root cause analysis and the prediction of potential anomalies before they occur. Customer centricity and flexibility: Lakeside enables clients to customize sensor thresholds for their environments, offers APIs for exporting insights to Power BI dashboards, and provides dedicated customer success teams to support innovation with AI and ensure 24/7 assistance.

"Being named a Leader in our space by Gartner, Forrester, and now ISG is significant because we earned these recognitions by putting our customers first," said David Keil, CEO, Lakeside Software. "Lakeside continues to innovate as the first AI-driven DEX platform to help our customers make the most of SysTrack's differentiated data platform and data collection. We partner with global enterprises to reduce complexity, improve device performance, and lower costs."

Lakeside has been regularly recognized as an industry leader throughout 2024, including being named a Leader in the First-Ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Tools and a Leader in The Forrester Wave: End-User Experience Management, Q3 2024 report, providing analyst validation for Lakeside's continued innovation and DEX market trust.

For more information, download the full ISG report here .

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is how organizations with large, complex IT environments can finally get visibility across their entire digital estate and see how to do more with less. For far too long, IT teams have struggled to see what's going on in their dark estate – where costly inefficiencies, poor employee experiences, and unresolved problems hide. Only Lakeside lets you give everyone a better view, so they can see the hidden issues, see the smartest fixes, and see the biggest savings. That's why so many of the world's leading global brands rely on Lakeside. And it's how our customers see an average ROI of more than 250%. Learn how you can get a better view at lakesidesoftware.com. Give everyone a better view.™

SOURCE Lakeside Software, Inc.