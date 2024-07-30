Lakeside Software Recognized as a Leader in End-User Experience Management Report

SysTrack is "ideal for customers seeking to drive proactive IT initiatives" and received the highest score possible in data querying, root cause analysis, partner ecosystem and ten other criteria

BOSTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software, the leading IT data intelligence company, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: End-User Experience Management, Q3 2024 report. The report analyzed eight vendors, with Lakeside cited as "a partner of choice for many leading managed service providers." The report also recognized Lakeside's expanding ecosystem which includes partners outside of IT.

The report evaluated and scored the most significant end-user experience management (EUEM) providers, including Lakeside's SysTrack, using 34 criteria. Lakeside scored the highest possible marks in nine of the "Current Offering" (the strength of each company's current offering) criteria:

Agent footprint

Collection frequency, reporting and storage

Data querying

Third-party integration

Deployment templates

Client OS support

Virtualization support

Root cause analysis (RCA)

Software Asset Management

Lakeside also earned the highest rating possible in four "Strategy" criteria:

Roadmap

Partner ecosystem

Adoption

Supporting services and offerings

Strong references from the customer community supported the evaluation findings. Customers cited Lakeside's "exceptional support and extremely robust RCA capabilities" and "significant cost savings from using (SysTrack)." The report also noted SysTrack's "real-time reporting and market-leading data retention policies to enable deep historical analysis, making it an excellent tool for level-three RCA."

"We are honored to be named a Leader by Forrester in the end-user experience management category. This recognition acknowledges for us our steadfast focus on helping customers succeed in today's digital-first world," said David Keil, CEO, Lakeside Software. "Our unmatched data collection and embedded AI engine set us apart in the digital employee experience market proving our unique ability meet the IT visibility needs of modern enterprises."

Lakeside has further shown its leadership position throughout 2024 with the launch of its AI-powered SysTrack Intelligence Package, recognition as technology company of the year, recording-breaking Q1 results, and rapid response to the CrowdStrike Windows Outage to help customers assess the impact, prioritize system repairs, and monitor remediation progress through a newly developed dashboard.

To access a complimentary copy of the full report, click here.

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is how organizations with large, complex IT environments can finally get visibility across their entire digital estate and see how to do more with less. For far too long, IT teams have struggled to see what's going on in their dark estate — where costly inefficiencies, poor employee experiences, and unresolved problems hide. Only Lakeside lets you give everyone a better view, so they can see the hidden issues, see the smartest fixes, and see the biggest savings. That's why so many of the world's leading global brands rely on Lakeside. And it's how our customers see an average ROI of more than 250%. Learn how you can get a better view at www.lakesidesoftware.com Give everyone a better view.™

Lakeside Software and SysTrack are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of Lakeside Software, LLC in the United States, and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

