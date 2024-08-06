Lakeside Software Transforms End User Computing AI Through Collaboration with Microsoft

This collaboration enhances Lakeside's AI capabilities designed to improve the end-user experience

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software, a leading IT data intelligence company, has partnered with Microsoft to create innovative solutions for organizations with large, complex IT environments. Lakeside aggregates and analyzes a vast amount of endpoint and telemetry data and then uses an embedded AI engine to rapidly provide relevant insights from this data. Through this collaboration with Microsoft, Lakeside will continue to expand and enhance End User Computing (EUC) with purpose-built AI for enterprise IT.

Lakeside is enhancing the EUC market with Microsoft through:

SysTrack : The leading AI-driven digital employee experience solution, built on Microsoft's reliable, scalable, and secure Azure cloud computing platform.

: The leading AI-driven digital employee experience solution, built on Microsoft's reliable, scalable, and secure Azure cloud computing platform. Real-Time Visibility and Insights : The ability to quantify Windows OS and Office application performance with real-time visibility, analytics, and insights from SysTrack, all from the end-user's perspective.

: The ability to quantify Windows OS and Office application performance with real-time visibility, analytics, and insights from SysTrack, all from the end-user's perspective. SysTrack Intelligence Package: Developed with consultation from Microsoft, this package leverages Lakeside's deep understanding of data science and vision of using AI/ML to support EUC. It includes Intelligent Support, which uses Azure OpenAI Service for a secure large language model (LLM) to provide a dynamic virtual assistant.

Customers leveraging the Lakeside SysTrack platform on the Azure cloud have realized significant tangible benefits:

Proactive Issue Resolution : Identified an issue that would have disrupted over 3,200 frontline devices through an AI-enabled search of thousands of data points from the devices.

: Identified an issue that would have disrupted over 3,200 frontline devices through an AI-enabled search of thousands of data points from the devices. Reduction in IT Tickets : Reduced incoming IT tickets by 35% by providing frontline call center users with data to see and resolve issues before a ticket was submitted.

: Reduced incoming IT tickets by 35% by providing frontline call center users with data to see and resolve issues before a ticket was submitted. Anomaly Detection : Detected an anomaly affecting 10% of employees, saving time and money by preventing productivity disruptions across hundreds of employees.

: Detected an anomaly affecting 10% of employees, saving time and money by preventing productivity disruptions across hundreds of employees. Software Cost Optimization: Saved over $4 million by identifying and eliminating unused software licenses across the enterprise.

"Collaborating with Microsoft enhances our ability to provide advanced IT insights and purpose-built AI solutions for large organizations," said David Keil, CEO of Lakeside Software. "By combining Microsoft's advanced technology and platform development with our capability to collect over 10,000 data points every 15 seconds from each endpoint, we are well-positioned to transform how organizations manage and optimize their IT environments."

"Microsoft has always been a partner-led platform company. We count on partners to help our mutual customers adapt and thrive in this age of AI transformation. Our new AI platforms like Copilot and Copilot Stack enable partners to ensure the benefits of these technologies reach every country, industry, and company," said Alvaro Celis, VP, Global ISV Commercial Solutions, Microsoft. "By leveraging Microsoft's AI infrastructure as a foundation, Lakeside Software develops and deploys tailored AI solutions that enhance the global end-user computing experience, foster innovation, and drive substantial growth for our mutual customers."

Lakeside made SysTrack available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace last year, making it easier for organizations to access this collaborative innovation. Now, organizations can purchase SysTrack through a simplified process on the marketplace, with their purchases also contributing toward their Microsoft Azure cloud credits.

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is how organizations with large, complex IT environments can finally get visibility across their entire digital estate and see how to do more with less. For far too long, IT teams have struggled to see what's going on in their dark estate – where costly inefficiencies, poor employee experiences, and unresolved problems hide. Only Lakeside lets you give everyone a better view, so they can see the hidden issues, see the smartest fixes, and see the biggest savings. That's why so many of the world's leading global brands rely on Lakeside. And it's how our customers see an average ROI of more than 250%. Learn how you can get a better view at lakesidesoftware.com. Give everyone a better view.™

