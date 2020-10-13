Lakeside Software Welcomes New Chief Revenue and Chief Marketing Officers

With the rapid transformation of the distributed workforce and need for analytics and automation to cost-effectively improve the computing experience of employees, the demand for Lakeside's digital experience monitoring (DEM) platform, SysTrack, is dramatically increasing. Widespread deployment of Lakeside's platform in 20% of Global 500 accounts as well as the strong adoption of its cloud solution has further propelled Lakeside's growth, driving the need to ramp up its go-to-market operations.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Eric Fischer will lead global field operations, including sales, channel, customer success, and professional services. Prior to Lakeside, Eric was a senior sales executive in multiple SaaS firms, most recently driving growth from $3 million to $360 million at Dynatrace and increasing recurring revenue by 3x at both Turbonomic and BitSight.

"I am excited to join Lakeside at this inflection point in the company's history," says Fischer. "Given the strength of our customer base and continued product innovations, I see a huge opportunity for Lakeside to be transformative in the industry. It's going to be fun to build the team and contribute to the company's growth."

In the role of Chief Marketing Officer, Bill Hobbib will tap his deep experience in growth marketing, brand-building, product and industry marketing to drive strategy and execution across all of Lakeside's marketing functions and teams — including demand generation, product marketing, analyst relations, public relations, branding, and partner/channel marketing. Most recently, Hobbib was SVP Marketing for enterprise AI leader, DataRobot, which recently placed #36 on the prestigious Forbes 100 list. During his tenure as marketing leader, the company doubled, was recognized as a category Leader in major analyst reports, and achieved record performance in pipeline building. His previous experiences include VP Product Marketing at Bullhorn and Oracle, and VP Marketing at ExaGrid Systems.

"Lakeside is in a unique position to solve some of the most pressing problems facing today's enterprises and their employees around improving employee productivity," says Hobbib. "I'm proud to be joining the global leader in digital experience management and look forward to working with the team to build a world-class marketing engine — as well as help customers deliver a better, more productive experience for their employees."

Michael Schumacher, Lakeside CEO, welcomes Fischer and Hobbib: "Lakeside has grown organically from a startup to a leader in the DEM space. We've achieved success with outstanding technical capabilities and unrivaled software. With the increased demand for our products that help many enterprise customers with work-from-home and improving the digital experience of their employees, I am confident Eric and Bill will help Lakeside get our products into the hands of those who can benefit most. Beyond just the raw leadership horsepower and experience that Eric and Bill bring to the table, I am also excited about their growth mindset, entrepreneurial spirit, and proven track record in building strong teams."

Lakeside Software is a leader in digital experience monitoring. We develop software that provides the visibility IT teams need to design and support productive digital workplaces. Our customers use Lakeside Software technology to perform workplace analytics, IT asset optimization, remote work management, and AIOps.

Our product, SysTrack, is a digital experience monitoring solution that gathers and analyzes data on everything that may impact end-user experience and business productivity. Directly from the workspace, SysTrack captures data such as CPU, disk, memory, and other 10,000+ data points. These are then analyzed by SysTrack and used by IT in countless ways that lower costs and optimize operations including: lowering the amount of help desk tickets, identifying over and under-provisioning, reducing time to resolution, tracking SLA performance, measuring the performance of rollouts, and so much more. For more information, visit www.lakesidesoftware.com.

