Lakeside Strengthens Market Position in China's Pharmaceutical Logistics with Key Sinopharm(Hubei) Contracts

ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Holding Limited ("Lakeside" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LSH), a U.S.-based integrated cross-border supply chain solution provider with a strategic focus on the Asian market operating under the brand American Bear Logistics ("ABL"), announces that Hupan Pharmaceutical (Hubei) Co., Ltd. ("Hupan Pharmaceutical"), a company recently acquired by Lakeside, has established partnership with Sinopharm Group Hubei Co., Ltd. ("Sinopharm Hubei"). Sinopharm Hubei is a subsidiary of Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd., a leader in China's pharmaceutical industry. This partnership for essential medicine storage, transportation, and logistics services positions Lakeside for accelerated growth and solidifies its foothold in China's medical logistics sector.

Hupan Pharmaceutical's partnership with Sinopharm Hubei underscores the growing demand for specialized logistics and supply chain solutions in China's healthcare market. Through this partnership, Hupan Pharmaceutical will support Sinopharm Hubei's comprehensive pharmaceutical distribution needs, ensuring high standards in storing and transporting pharmaceutical products, including refrigerated and frozen medications, peptide hormones, and other essential medical supplies. This partnership showcases Hupan Pharmaceutical's trusted expertise in the complex clinical supply requirements in oncology, antibiotics, large-volume infusions, and aesthetic medicine.

The acquisition of Hupan Pharmaceutical is anticipated to contribute approximately $7 million in annual revenues for Lakeside. The partnership with Sinopharm Hubei reinforces Lakeside's expanding presence, unlocks new revenue streams, and strengthens its capability to provide high-quality logistics solutions tailored for China's healthcare market. With Lakeside's strategic and technological strengths combined with Hupan Pharmaceutical's established service network, the Company is poised to meet the rising demands of China's pharmaceutical logistics sector.

Henry Liu, Chairman & CEO of Lakeside, commented: "Our recent acquisition of Hupan Pharmaceutical and the resulting partnerships with an industry leader like Sinopharm mark a new chapter of growth for Lakeside. We are dedicated to leveraging these relationships to deliver exceptional value in pharmaceutical logistics, strengthening our position within China's healthcare industry. Sinopharm's trust in Hupan's capabilities is a testament to the quality of our solutions and our commitment to expanding our presence in critical and emerging markets."

About Lakeside Holding Limited

Lakeside Holding Limited, based in Itasca, IL, is a U.S.-based integrated cross-border supply chain solution provider with a strategic focus on the Asian market, including China and South Korea. Operating under the brand American Bear Logistics, we primarily provide customized cross-border ocean freight solutions and airfreight solutions in the U.S. that specifically cater to our customer's requirements and needs in transporting goods into the U.S. We are an Asian American-owned business rooted in the U.S. with in-depth understanding of both the U.S. and Asian international trading and logistics service markets. Our customers are typically Asia- and U.S.-based logistics service companies serving large e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods made in Asia into the U.S. For more information, please visit https://lakeside-holding.com.

