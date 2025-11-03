Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics to Participate in Panel Discussion at BioFlorida's "Florida Innovation Conference"

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a novel class of potent, fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials for infectious diseases called the Bisphosphocin® class, today announced that Kelvin Cooper, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of Research, will participate in a panel discussion at the BioFlorida "Florida Innovation Conference" being held November 5-7, 2025, at the JW Marriott Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

The panel, entitled, "Emerging Company Conversations," will feature executives from leading Florida-based companies discussing the opportunities and challenges in advancing promising therapeutics through clinical development towards potential commercialization. Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics is developing a new class of antimicrobial compounds, the Bisphosphocin® class, which possess ground-breaking properties that have the potential to provide a significant contribution in fighting the antimicrobial resistance (AMR) crisis. The Company's lead candidate, Nu-3, is a topical gel being developed for the treatment of infected diabetic foot ulcers (iDFU). Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of Nu-3 in mild iDFU.

"I am excited to participate in this panel discussion at BioFlorida and look forward to discussing advances being made by innovative Florida-based biotechnology companies," said Kelvin Cooper, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics. "Many of today's leading medications began as discoveries by biotechnology entrepreneurs seeking to address underserved diseases and conditions. Our Bisphosphocin® class of compounds, including our lead product, Nu-3, offers the potential to treat infectious diseases and reduce the threat posed by antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains. Nu-3 is initially being developed for the treatment of iDFU, a condition that impacts millions of patients worldwide, often resulting in amputations and other health concerns."

About Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel class of fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials – the Bisphosphocin® class - to treat infectious diseases and reduce the threat posed by antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, including MRSA, VRE, and others. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) represents a growing global health crisis, contributing to nearly 5 million deaths worldwide. The company's lead product is Nu-3, a topically delivered antimicrobial gel in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mildly infected diabetic foot ulcers (iDFU). Diabetic foot ulcer impacts approximately 13 million people in the U.S. with 50% experiencing infections at least once in their lifetime. Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics is also advancing a portfolio of early-stage pipeline compounds developed from its Bisphosphocin® platform targeting potential disease indications including complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI) and pulmonary infections. For more information, https://lakewoodamedex.com.

