Lakewood-Amedex Expands Global IP Portfolio for Lead Candidate, Nu-3, Targeting Infected Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Patent portfolio now includes 71 granted patents and 28 pending patent applications, covering composition of matter, formulation, and use patents

SARASOTA, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc., (NASDAQ: LABT, the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a novel class of potent, fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials for infectious diseases called the Bisphosphocin® class, today announced an expansion of its global intellectual property portfolio with the issuance of two patents, one each in Australia and New Zealand respectively.

The two patents are directed to the gel formulation of the Bisphosphocin® Nu-3, which is being advanced into a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mildly infected diabetic foot ulcers (iDFU). The gel formulation of the topically applied Nu-3 is designed specifically to adhere to wounds and comprises lyotropic liquid crystals that form a mobile network through hydrogen bonding to water.

"These newly issued patents further strengthen and expand our global intellectual property portfolio surrounding the Bisphosphocin platform, which we believe is one of our company's most important strategic assets," said Kelvin Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics. "As we advance the development of Nu-3 and our broader pipeline of novel antimicrobial compounds, expanding our worldwide patent estate remains central to protecting our innovation, enhancing future commercial opportunities, and creating long-term shareholder value. With almost 100 granted and pending patents, we believe Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics is building a strong competitive position in the fight against antimicrobial resistance."

New patents directed to Bisphosphocin gel formulations:

On February 3, 2026, The Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand (IPONZ) granted patent number 759577, titled, "Bisphosphocin Gel Formulations and Uses Thereof."





On March 19, 2026, IP Australia granted Patent Number 2024202211, titled, "Bisphosphocin Gel Formulations and Uses Thereof."

These two new patents expand the number of granted patents for the Nu-3 gel formulation to 27 patents, covering the following geographical regions - United States, European Patent Office (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland), India, Japan, Hong Kong, Brazil, United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia.

About Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LABT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology Company developing a novel class of fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials – the Bisphosphocin® class - to treat infectious diseases and reduce the threat posed by antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, including MRSA, VRE, and others. For more information, please visit https://lakewoodamedex.com.

About Nu-3

Nu-3 is Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.'s lead product being developed for the topical treatment of mildly infected diabetic foot ulcers (iDFU). Nu-3 belongs to a novel class of antimicrobials being developed by Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. called the Bisphosphocin® class, which possess a unique mechanism of action that enables rapid elimination of a broad spectrum of bacteria, including resistant pathogens and biofilms. Data from initial exploratory clinical trials with Nu-3 using subclinical doses did not reveal any safety signals and showed a trend of positive antimicrobial response and improved wound healing. Based on these results, the Company plans to conduct an initial Phase 2a safety and dose response study of Nu-3 followed by a placebo-controlled Phase 2b dose comparative study. This study is also designed to determine the most appropriate administration regimen for Nu-3 gel formation in mildly infected diabetic foot ulcers.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Relying on such statements involves risk, uncertainty and assumptions. These statements are based on the current estimates and assumptions of the management of Lakewood‐Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. as of the date of this press release and are subject to uncertainty and changes. All statements obtained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release and Lakewood‐Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward‐looking statements.

Contact

Investor Relations

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David Irish

(231) 632-0002

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Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Casey McDonald

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SOURCE Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.