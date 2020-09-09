Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA and Budderfly Partnership Takes Advantage of COVID-19 Slowdown to Upgrade Many Energy Savings Systems

As part of the unique partnership, Budderfly will invest over $75,000 of its own capital to complete the efficiency upgrade projects at the first site and will be adding similar amounts as additional locations commence. The Central Connecticut Coast YMCA needed to contribute only the time it took to review their needs and approve the wide-ranging improvement plans. Further, the Y is keeping its building operations staff directly involved so they can run the new systems on daily basis, with Budderfly also will be remotely monitoring all components and handling maintenance as needed in the future.

"Budderfly understood our need to put the safety and the health of our members and staff first, and they worked with us as we pivoted to meet new protocols and safety standards," said Michael Bonnardi, Central Connecticut Coast YMCA Director of Property Management. "Each project came out even better than we had hoped. We now have a model for rolling out these changes to other CCCY facilities over time."

"I am very proud of our team for working under these unprecedented and challenging conditions during COVID," noted Budderfly Founder and CEO Al Subbloie, "but most of all I am excited that our business model has proven that it works as effectively for a traditional not-for-profit enterprise as for an office building or a fast food restaurant. Our no investment, no risk customer energy efficiency model can now meet the needs of a very wide range of customers."

This first collaboration of the CCCY and Budderfly is in a facility constructed about 25 years ago as part of the rapid growth in the Fairfield Country services of the Y in late 1990s. While serving a large community, the building needed an overhaul both in customer amenities and energy efficiency. Even though conversations about the upgrades had been going on since late 2019, the temporary shut-down, due to COVID-19, proved the perfect time to get the projects done.

"Although we've reduced our hours and some of our members have yet to return to the YMCA, the lower volume has given us the time to learn and really appreciate the new ease of controls for our operation. The more precise levels of oversight have allowed us to save additional energy," said Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA Executive Director Matt LaPrino.

"Once we resume our regular programming schedule and the Y is back at capacity, I think everyone will be amazed at the better-quality experience they will find in the locker rooms, the Group exercise areas, our gymnasiums and our meeting and learning spaces thanks to the new LED lighting and the much better heating and cooling systems everywhere," he added.

Budderfly is one of the fastest growing energy companies in the USA and has raised over $80 million in capital over the past three years. It uses a unique business model where energy savings are shared with its clients, such as the YMCA, and are used to support the installation of all new energy efficiency equipment, controls and monitoring equipment. Budderfly will be responsible for any future upgrades and all maintenance and monitoring during the contract period with the YMCA. Like all of Budderfly's nearly 2,000 customers, the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA entered into a long-term contract with Budderfly while committing to spend no money and still saving money on their energy bill from the beginning of the project.

About the Central Connecticut Coast YMCA

The Central Connecticut Coast YMCA is a charitable, not-for-profit, community service organization dedicated to putting Judeo-Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. The Y strengthens the foundations of communities and families through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility in twenty-four towns and cities in the Greater Bridgeport and New Haven areas. Additionally, programs and services are offered through YMCA Camp Hi-Rock located in Mount Washington, MA. www.cccymca.org

About Budderfly

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Shelton, CT, Budderfly brings a uniquely innovative approach to the emerging Energy Efficiency as a Service (EEaaS) market. The company is the only one to provide no-cost, risk-free and totally frictionless energy outsourcing to clients across North America. Budderfly does this through advanced software, patented energy Internet of Things (IoT) measurement and control devices, and numerous facility components and upgrades, including premium interior and exterior LED lighting, HVAC controls, variable frequency drives, and specialized refrigeration controls, all of which deliver significant energy savings with no cost to our customers. www.budderfly.com

SOURCE Budderfly

Related Links

https://www.budderfly.com

