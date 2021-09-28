Lakshmi Raj Wins Triple Stevie® Awards for Women In Business 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Replicon celebrates Lakshmi Raj, co-founder and co-CEO of the company, for winning three awards at the 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in Business. She has been awarded Gold Stevie in Lifetime Achievement – Business category, Silver Stevie in Female Entrepreneur of the Year in Canada, and Bronze Stevie in Female Entrepreneur of the Year – Business Products –11 to 2,500 Employees category.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration.

Lakshmi leads all strategic initiatives for Replicon's global operations, including market share expansion, revenue generation, and worldwide sales activities. Her leadership skills have helped the business navigate through several challenging times in the past 25 years to achieve its current position as the industry leader in project, resource, and time management solutions.

Acknowledging the recognition, Lakshmi said, "I'm honored to receive the awards and to be recognized alongside so many accomplished women leaders. As an entrepreneur and a business leader, I believe that an organization gets stronger because of the contributions of women. At Replicon, we foster an environment of equal opportunities to empower women to thrive at what they do."

This is a proud moment for the entire Replicon team. Lakshmi has been a pillar of strength for our global team. With her hands-on leadership, Replicon built and launched Polaris PSA , the world's first self-driving professional services automation (PSA) software which was recently named a FrontRunner by Gartner's Software Advice. Even in the remote work environment, Lakshmi fosters collaboration and transparency across the entire organization and encourages an environment where people can openly discuss ideas, questions, and concerns without fear of repercussions. As a model businesswoman, she sends a powerful message to women that they raise a family and a profitable business simultaneously.

About Replicon

Replicon, the Time Intelligence company, has over 25 years of industry leadership, pioneering new approaches to time, project and resource management. Time Intelligence elevates time as a strategic asset within an organization, to improve operational productivity, performance, and profitability. Replicon's Time Intelligence Platform offers award-winning cloud-based solutions for enterprise time management, global time and gross pay automation, and includes complete solution sets for project time tracking for costing and billing, time & attendance, and workforce management.

Replicon's innovative Polaris product line introduces the world's first self-driving solutions for Professional Services Automation and Project Portfolio Management, helping project-driven enterprises deliver increased revenue and profitability.

Replicon's team of over 500 employees supports thousands of customers around the globe including PwC, Siemens, FedEx, NTT, Expedia, Moody's, SAS, Facebook, and Hyatt. To learn more, visit www.replicon.com .

