LALA® Introduces LALA Plus™, a High-Protein Drinkable Yogurt Smoothie for the Whole Family

Crafted for everyday nutrition, LALA Plus™ is available in four real fruit flavors with a blend of functional benefits

DALLAS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LALA®, a trusted Mexican dairy brand with decades of experience delivering high-quality, great-tasting products, is expanding its lineup of yogurts with the launch of LALA Plus™, a drinkable yogurt smoothie packed with flavorful nutrition for kids and adults alike. Delivering 11 grams of protein, plus fiber and calcium, LALA Plus combines the goodness of dairy with real fruit and a smooth, crave-worthy taste, giving families more of what matters most.

LALA Plus Drinkable Yogurt

As consumer expectations evolved to look for functional benefits in everyday foods, many options forced a tradeoff, either prioritizing high protein at the expense of enjoyment or delivering great taste with limited nutritional value. LALA Plus bridges that gap, combining great taste with meaningful nutrition to give modern families more of what they need to support a balanced lifestyle in a product they love.

"Today's parents want more than just taste – they are looking for everyday foods that offer more nutrition, like protein and fiber, without sacrificing the flavor their family loves," said Flavia Panza, Chief Marketing Officer, LALA U.S., Inc. "With LALA Plus, we created a drinkable yogurt smoothie that fits seamlessly into daily routines, making wellness easy, delicious and attainable for today's families."

The new LALA Plus comes in four vibrant fruit flavors including Strawberry, Strawberry Banana, Mango and Piña Colada. Each nutrient-packed 7-fl.oz., 150-calorie bottle is lactose free and contains:

11g of protein

4g of fiber

Only 0.5g of fat

Real fruit

Active probiotics

Excellent source of calcium

LALA Plus joins LALA's yogurt smoothie portfolio as the nutrition-forward option, complementing LALA Yogurt Smoothies for everyday dairy enjoyment and LALA Gold for high-performance lifestyles. LALA Plus is now available in single 7oz bottles ($1.79) at Hispanic and other major retailers across the country and as a 12-pack ($12.34) at select Sam's Club stores. You can learn more about LALA Plus at lalafoods.com.

About LALA, U.S. INC.

Based in Dallas, LALA U.S., Inc. produces and distributes a wide variety of dairy-based products throughout the United States. Nationally distributed products include LALA®-branded yogurt smoothies, yogurts, crema Mexicana, and milk. Milk and other dairy-based products are also sold under well-known brands including Promised Land®, and Skim Plus®. LALA U.S., Inc. is a subsidiary of Grupo LALA, a leading international foods company, with significant operations in Mexico, Brazil, and the United States.

Agency H5 for LALA Foods

Madison Nehrkorn

[email protected]

SOURCE LALA U.S., Inc.