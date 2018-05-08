Lalabu Launches Wearabu™: The Carrier Your Baby Wears

ATLANTA, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lalabu, the Atlanta-based makers of the Soothe Shirt® and Dad Shirt™, launched an Indiegogo campaign on May 7 that will run through June 15 to fund the first ever Babywearing Romper, the Lalabu Wearabu™. Campaign backers will be rewarded with their choice of the new Wearabu Babywearing Romper, existing flagship babywearing shirts and popular Lalabu Leggings. Products will ship later this summer.

Wearabu: The First Babywearing Romper Wearabu: The Carrier your baby wears

The goal of the campaign is to raise $25,000 toward the first production run of the Wearabu. This new product simplifies the babywearing experience by allowing parents to easily wear their baby on the front or on the back. Babies wear the romper throughout the day and parents can hold them with the integrated straps at any time. Wearabu makes babywearing as intuitive as putting on a backpack. Wearabu is intended to start being used as soon as babies outgrow Lalabu's babywearing shirts between 4 and 6 months of age and supports children between 13 and 30 pounds.

In addition to the release of their innovative baby carrier, the greater goal lies in changing the world one thriving family at a time. Lalabu's desire is to make babywearing convenient, simple and accessible for all new parents. Babywearing promotes safe, happy and thriving babies, while enabling parents to be confident and empowered as they bond with their new babies.

"Through our products and brand, we're working to create more incredible moments for parents with their children," said Lalabu co-founder, Brian Fosse. "Babywearing has created so many unforgettable moments with our own children and at Lalabu we desire to give that to families around the world."

Lalabu founders Brian and Keri Fosse were drawn to babywearing in 2009 during a trip to Burkina Faso, Africa. The couple noticed the many benefits of babywearing—including less crying and increased cognitive development, as well as easy bonding for parents and babies. The Fosse's recognized the stark contrast to what babies experience in the United States where carseats and strollers separate babies from their parents throughout everyday experiences. In 2011, the couple started working nights and weekends to create Lalabu, a simple babywearing solution for parents stateside.

Since Lalabu's launch, more than 40,000 moms and dads have joined the movement by wearing their babies in a Soothe Shirt® or Dad Shirt™, Lalabu's signature stylish babywearing shirts for mom and dad.

Lalabu's commitment to helping parents and babies joyfully thrive is evident in its giveback program. Two percent of all Lalabu revenue is given to help families through their For New LivesGiving model. From its inception Lalabu has leveraged these funds to help fund the dreams of families. The company contributed nearly $43,000 in 2017.

The Lalabu Wearabu™ is available for a limited time for $99 on Indiegogo. The Lalabu Soothe Shirt® and Dad Shirt™ retail for $75 and can be ordered online at Lalabu.com. Lalabu also offers high-waisted leggings for moms on the hunt for the perfect pair. The leggings are made with premium wicking fabric with four-way stretch designed to be slimming, supporting and comfortable for a new mom.

About Lalabu

Lalabu is a growing startup based in Atlanta, Ga., and run by husband and wife team, Brian and Keri Fosse. Lalabu provides simple babywearing products designed to promote parent and baby bonding. Connect with Lalabu on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and learn more at lalabu.com.

Images located in this online media kit.

For More Information:

Kelley Stagnaro, 404-374-9475

194639@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lalabu-launches-wearabu-the-carrier-your-baby-wears-300643900.html

SOURCE Lalabu LLC

Related Links

http://lalabu.com

