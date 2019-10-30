Lalanne Sheep Sculptures, Diego Giacometti Bronze, Art by Hockney and Wesselmann in Top Tier of Palm Beach Modern's Nov. 9 Auction
Rare Etore Sottsass, Betty Woodman, Picasso designs anchor large ceramics offering
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant paintings and imaginative forms by the most celebrated artists and designers of the 20th century are waiting in the wings for Palm Beach Modern Auctions' November 9 Modern Art & Design sale. The live gallery auction will be presented in three consecutive sessions: Important Art & Design, followed by Important Prints, and finally a Modern Art & Design session with attractive price points. All remote forms of bidding will be available, including live online through LiveAuctioneers.
"It would be impossible to single out just one item as the sale's headliner, but the Francois-Xavier Lalanne 'Moutons,' David Hockney lithograph, and Diego Giacometti bird sculpture are sure to be among the most previewed artworks," said Palm Beach Modern Auctions co-owner and auctioneer Rico Baca. "There are some exciting pieces in the furniture section as well, including a rare Ado Chale bronze coffee table."
Session I will open with 19 lots of Ettore Sottsass (Italian, 1917-2007) ceramics from an important Miami, Florida, single-owner collection. All are early artist's proofs for Bitossi's The Hollywood Collection and bear multiple signatures and labels not found on current production pieces. The highest-estimated lot at $1,500-$2,000, is a 19.5-inch "Totem."
With prices rising rapidly on ceramics by Betty Woodman (American, 1930-2018), there should be heated competition for a monumental glazed earthenware sculpture titled Roman Reflections. Made in 1984, it is from the personal collection of art dealer Gloria Luria, who featured it in a 1985 exhibition of Woodman's work at her gallery. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000
Seven examples of Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973) Madoura pottery will be offered, including an "Hibou Noir Perche" (Perched Black Owl) painted earthenware dish, $8,000-$12,000; and a "Quatre Visages" (Four Faces) pitcher, $10,000-$15,000.
Two highly coveted "Mouton" sculptures by Francois-Xavier Lalanne (French 1927-2008) will be auctioned separately and consecutively, each with a $150,000-$200,000 estimate. The figural sheep of epoxy stone and patinated bronze are from a 1990 edition of 250 and are signed both in the concrete and the bronze.
Other noteworthy sculptures include a Sorel Etrog (Canadian, 1933-2014) figural bronze titled Rushman, ed. 3/7, $40,000-$60,000; and a Diego Giacometti (Swiss, 1902-1985) bronze bird titled Oiseau. Directly gifted to the consignor by the artist, it has a $30,000-$40,000 estimate.
Paintings include an abstract acrylic on canvas by Paul Jenkins (American, 1923-2012), $18,000-$25,000; and an Asher Bilu (Israeli/Australian) 3D mixed-media painting, $25,000-$35,000.
A rare Ado Chale (Belgian, b. 1928-) bronze and enamel-on-metal coffee table has a striking vertigo spiral design on its top. With provenance from St. Germain Antiques, New York, it is estimated at $30,000-$50,000.
Session II: Important Prints is led by a signed David Hockney (British, b. 1937-) artist's proof/lithograph titled Hotel Acatlan. Created in 1985 on two sheets of HMP handmade wove paper, it is pencil-signed A.P. XIII/XX. It has been authenticated by The David Hockney Foundation. Estimate: $50,000-$70,000.
A quintessential Tom Wesselmann (American, 1931-2004) screenprint titled Monica sitting with Mondrian, is #60 from a 1989 edition of 100. His 1989 Big Blonde screenprint is #34 from an edition of 100. Each is estimated at $12,000-$18,000.
The auction also includes collections of Alex Katz and Fairfield Porter lithographs from Brooke Alexander Gallery, New York; Native American vessels and blankets, a Joan Miro aquatint, Sol LeWitt linocuts, and an Ellsworth Kelly lithograph. Session III will offer high-quality modern art and design with estimates to please all collectors.
