Lalanne Sheep Sculptures, Diego Giacometti Bronze, Art by Hockney and Wesselmann in Top Tier of Palm Beach Modern's Nov. 9 Auction

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant paintings and imaginative forms by the most celebrated artists and designers of the 20th century are waiting in the wings for Palm Beach Modern Auctions' November 9 Modern Art & Design sale. The live gallery auction will be presented in three consecutive sessions: Important Art & Design, followed by Important Prints, and finally a Modern Art & Design session with attractive price points. All remote forms of bidding will be available, including live online through LiveAuctioneers.

Two Francois-Xavier Lalanne (French 1927-2008) 'Mouton' sculptures to be auctioned separately and consecutively. Epoxy stone and patinated bronze. 1990 edition of 250, signed in the concrete and in the bronze. Provenance: the artist, Ariz Gasiunasen Fine Art Inc., Palm Beach, Florida; private collector. Copy of 1993 Letter of Guarantee from Gasiunasen accompanies each of the sculptures. Estimate $150,000-$200,000 (each) David Hockney (British, b. 1937 -), 'Hotel Acatlan,' artist's proof lithograph on two sheets of HMP handmade wove paper, signed, 1985, A.P. XIII/XX. Authenticated by The David Hockney Foundation. Provenance: Tyler Graphics Ltd., Mt. Kisco, N.Y.; Palm Beach, Florida private collection, then by descent. Estimate $50,000-$70,000

"It would be impossible to single out just one item as the sale's headliner, but the Francois-Xavier Lalanne 'Moutons,' David Hockney lithograph, and Diego Giacometti bird sculpture are sure to be among the most previewed artworks," said Palm Beach Modern Auctions co-owner and auctioneer Rico Baca. "There are some exciting pieces in the furniture section as well, including a rare Ado Chale bronze coffee table."

Session I will open with 19 lots of Ettore Sottsass (Italian, 1917-2007) ceramics from an important Miami, Florida, single-owner collection. All are early artist's proofs for Bitossi's The Hollywood Collection and bear multiple signatures and labels not found on current production pieces. The highest-estimated lot at $1,500-$2,000, is a 19.5-inch "Totem."

With prices rising rapidly on ceramics by Betty Woodman (American, 1930-2018), there should be heated competition for a monumental glazed earthenware sculpture titled Roman Reflections. Made in 1984, it is from the personal collection of art dealer Gloria Luria, who featured it in a 1985 exhibition of Woodman's work at her gallery. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000

Seven examples of Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973) Madoura pottery will be offered, including an "Hibou Noir Perche" (Perched Black Owl) painted earthenware dish, $8,000-$12,000; and a "Quatre Visages" (Four Faces) pitcher, $10,000-$15,000.

Two highly coveted "Mouton" sculptures by Francois-Xavier Lalanne (French 1927-2008) will be auctioned separately and consecutively, each with a $150,000-$200,000 estimate. The figural sheep of epoxy stone and patinated bronze are from a 1990 edition of 250 and are signed both in the concrete and the bronze.

Other noteworthy sculptures include a Sorel Etrog (Canadian, 1933-2014) figural bronze titled Rushman, ed. 3/7, $40,000-$60,000; and a Diego Giacometti (Swiss, 1902-1985) bronze bird titled Oiseau. Directly gifted to the consignor by the artist, it has a $30,000-$40,000 estimate.

Paintings include an abstract acrylic on canvas by Paul Jenkins (American, 1923-2012), $18,000-$25,000; and an Asher Bilu (Israeli/Australian) 3D mixed-media painting, $25,000-$35,000.

A rare Ado Chale (Belgian, b. 1928-) bronze and enamel-on-metal coffee table has a striking vertigo spiral design on its top. With provenance from St. Germain Antiques, New York, it is estimated at $30,000-$50,000.

Session II: Important Prints is led by a signed David Hockney (British, b. 1937-) artist's proof/lithograph titled Hotel Acatlan. Created in 1985 on two sheets of HMP handmade wove paper, it is pencil-signed A.P. XIII/XX. It has been authenticated by The David Hockney Foundation. Estimate: $50,000-$70,000.

A quintessential Tom Wesselmann (American, 1931-2004) screenprint titled Monica sitting with Mondrian, is #60 from a 1989 edition of 100. His 1989 Big Blonde screenprint is #34 from an edition of 100. Each is estimated at $12,000-$18,000.

The auction also includes collections of Alex Katz and Fairfield Porter lithographs from Brooke Alexander Gallery, New York; Native American vessels and blankets, a Joan Miro aquatint, Sol LeWitt linocuts, and an Ellsworth Kelly lithograph. Session III will offer high-quality modern art and design with estimates to please all collectors.

