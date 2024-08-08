LALIGA North America and AnyRoad Announce New Fan Experience - "LL12: The LALIGA Club"

The official fan club will bring fans in North America closer to LALIGA, delivering an all-new fan experience and igniting the passion for "the 12th player".

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LALIGA, the globally renowned Spanish Professional Soccer League, and AnyRoad, the leading experiential marketing platform for consumer brands, announced an all-new fan membership club for LALIGA fans in North America. LL12: The LALIGA Club is the official fan club for North American fans, offering them exclusive, official merchandise, unforgettable game-day experiences, and members-only events and content.

LALIGA North America, the exclusive representation of LALIGA in the United States, Canada and Mexico for all commercial and development activities, partnered with AnyRoad Lifetime Loyalty to design, build, and operate the LL12 program. Created around the concept of the 12th player, LL12 will bring LALIGA fans closer to the game than ever before.

"LALIGA fans are at the heart of the competition, and through LL12, we'll bring them closer to the thrill and drama that exists inside the game," said Boris Gartner, CEO of LALIGA North America. "Every soccer team has 11 players in the field, plus one more that remains in the stands supporting and leading the team towards victory, and we want to give that 12th player an unprecedented level of access that is reflective of their passion."

The immersive membership platform will include two tiers with varying levels of access. Benefits will include experiences with players, ambassadors, clubs, and personalities. Members will also receive exclusive content, welcome gifts, exclusive merchandise, and virtual and in-person meet & greets. In addition, there will be traditional fan membership benefits as well such as early access to tickets.

"Lifetime Loyalty is all about empowering sports organizations and global consumer brands to power more meaningful engagement with their top customers and superfans," says Jonathan Yaffe, CEO and Co-Founder of AnyRoad. "It's been a pleasure to partner with LALIGA on launching LL12; LALIGA has some of the highest fan engagement we've ever seen for a sports league, and this creates a great opportunity to bring the community together, engage these fans more deeply, and build a powerful and unique global fan experience."

As a leader in experiential marketing and a data-first company, AnyRoad leverages rich consumer insights to co-design, build and operate bespoke VIP programs for organizations that drive long-term loyalty and grow lifetime value.

Fans can apply online to receive an invitation to join LL12. Membership will open later this month in the United States, and will be coming soon for fans in Canada and Mexico. To learn more about the program, visit LL12.vip

About LALIGA North America

LALIGA North America is a joint venture between LALIGA and Relevent Sports that serves as the exclusive representation of LALIGA in the United States, Canada and Mexico for all commercial and development activities. The venture manages the media rights and commercial agreements on behalf of LALIGA and supports its growth in the region through consumer-related activities including content development, events, and activations, marketing agreements, development of youth academies and coaches and exhibition tours.

About AnyRoad

AnyRoad is the leading events and experiential marketing platform for consumer brands, helping them significantly increase the impact of experiential on their business. Unlike other event solutions, AnyRoad was built to power experiential across the entire consumer journey – from initial engagement through lifetime loyalty. Brands like Anheuser-Busch, Diageo, Westfield, and The North Face all use AnyRoad to transform their consumer events and brand experiences into long-term customer loyalty and revenue growth. For more information, visit www.anyroad.com.

