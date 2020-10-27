LaLiga North America And Chef José Andrés' ThinkFoodGroup Expand Partnership Naming Jaleo 'The Home of LaLiga In Washington, DC'

When possible, given current health, safety, and distancing protocols, both Jaleo DC and Jaleo Crystal City, as well as Spanish Diner, will show all live LaLiga games and host special events for fans, including appearances from LaLiga legends, special menus, and giveaways. The partnership demonstrates ThinkFoodGroup and LaLiga North America's commitment to elevate the passion for Spanish culture, food, and soccer in the United States.

Understanding that there will be some fans that prefer to watch the games at home but want to live the same unique experience, LaLiga North America will be doing sweepstakes and merchandise giveaways for guests in both cities. For every take-out order, guests can win a LaLiga Jersey or a LaLiga official ball every weekend during LaLiga Season 20/21.

"LaLiga North America's first year at Mercado Little Spain exceeded all of our expectations, creating an atmosphere unlike any in the sports world," said LaLiga North America CEO Boris Gartner. "Fútbol fans and lovers of Spanish culture feel like they are transported to Spain when they enter 'The Home of LaLiga'. This is as close you can get in the US to a true Spanish experience with the best food and the best soccer."

All 19-20 season LaLiga matches were shown at Spanish Diner, attracting New Yorkers and visitors alike. Fans of all ages and backgrounds experienced Spanish culture together, while watching the best league in the world. The experience has created a destination for local soccer fans who visit Mercado Little Spain on a weekly basis for matches.

"Fútbol has always been a big, big part of my life, along with many Spaniards and more and more Americans every year," said José Andrés. "Our partnership with LaLiga will give a meeting place to all of us – American, Spanish, everyone – who want to enjoy the greatest sport on Earth."

The experience at Mercado Little Spain has attracted new fans to LaLiga by connecting with those interested in food and lifestyle. The intersection of these verticals trends with changes in the sports industry. Organizations can no longer focus solely on the product on the field. Teams and leagues are finding ways to authentically engage outside of their own industry to bring in new fans. LaLiga has achieve this through this partnership.

About José Andrés / ThinkFoodGroup

Founded by Chef José Andrés and his partner Rob Wilder, ThinkFoodGroup is the creative team responsible for renowned dining concepts in Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Miami, the Bahamas, and most recently in Orlando and New York City. The 26 restaurants offer a variety of culinary experiences that span from food trucks to world-class tasting menus, including the two Michelin-starred minibar by José Andrés in Washington, D.C..

Twice named to Time's "100 Most Influential People" list and recipient of the 2015 National Humanities Medal, José Andrés is an internationally-recognized culinary innovator, New York Times best-selling author, educator, humanitarian, and chef and owner of ThinkFoodGroup. In 2010, Andrés founded World Central Kitchen, a non-profit specializing in delivering food relief in the wake of natural and humanitarian disasters. Notably, his team served 3.7 million meals to the people of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria and has since served more than 40 million meals worldwide. A naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Spain, Andrés has been a tireless advocate for immigration reform and on July 4, 2014 was named by President Barack Obama as that year's "Outstanding American by Choice."

For more information, visit www.thinkfoodgroup.com .

About LaLiga North America

LaLiga North America is a joint venture between LaLiga and Relevent Sports Group, which serves as the exclusive representation of LaLiga in the U.S. and Canada for all business and development activities. The operation supports the league's growth in the region through consumer-related activities including content development, events and activations, marketing agreements, youth academies, development of youth soccer coaches, exhibition matches and plans to have an official LaLiga Santander match played in the U.S.

