LaLiga North America Creates New Platform to Recruit American Talent

This project is part of LaLiga North America's action plan to contribute to the growth of soccer in the United States, while continuing to provide all resources and opportunities to help American talent in its preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

With these types of initiatives, LaLiga is encouraging and facilitating the arrival of new American talents to Spain at a young age, such as Sergiño Dest and Konrad De La Fuente from FC Barcelona, and Yunus Musah from Valencia FC.

"LaLiga Next aims to contribute to the development of young American talent, providing players an opportunity to showcase their talent, an experience that will step up their game, and ultimately, the chance to kick off their dream of becoming a professional soccer player and one day represent their country in the World Cup," says Nicolás García Hemme, VP of Strategy & Business Development for LaLiga North America. "Our goal is to collaborate with local clubs to become their international recruitment arm and continue to add new locations every year in different American regions."

This unprecedented initiative will start between June 21st and July 13th, with several Talent ID held across different cities in the United States and is expected to gather thousands of participants. Approximately 60 players will be selected from LaLiga scouts to embark on a Spanish Showcase in Madrid. During a period of 10 days, this group of players will train and compete with the best clubs in Spain under the supervision of different technical directors from LaLiga youth cubs, who will recruit the best player from each age category to participate in a sponsored training camp with a LaLiga youth club.

"Soccer in the US is becoming a reference in the production of talent; Dest, Pulisic, Musah, Tyler Adams, Reyna just to name a few. The common trait of all these American players is that they have experience overseas. For that reason, we strongly believe that having an established path such as LaLiga Next will enable aspiring professional soccer players in the United States achieve their dreams," explains Marc Segarra, ISL Co-founder.

LaLiga Next will open the doors of European soccer to American players, creating a quality reference in US soccer, while positioning Spain as an attractive market for young US players.

For more information please visit www.laliganext.com .

ABOUT LALIGA NORTH AMERICA:

LaLiga North America is a joint venture between LaLiga and Relevent Sports Group, which serves as the exclusive representation of LaLiga in the U.S. and Canada for all business and development activities. The operation supports the league's growth in the region through consumer-related activities including content development, events and activations, marketing agreements, youth academies, development of youth soccer coaches, exhibition matches and plans to have an official LaLiga Santander match played in the U.S.

ABOUT ISL:

ISL is a global, fast-growing, full-scale Sports Marketing and Management agency HQ in Miami. Since founding the company in 2013 ISL has helped the largest and most valuable sports brands in the world reach the US market. ISL's clients portafolio range from renowned soccer institutions such as FCBarcelona, Manchester City, or Real Madrid to soccer players including Luis Suarez, Marcelo Viera and many others.Over the last decade ISL has organized over 1500 soccer events with over 100,000 clients around the world, from 45 different States in North America, to Spain and Costa Rica, building out a remarkable market share within the sports industry.

Contact: Ben Sosenko, [email protected]

SOURCE LaLiga North America