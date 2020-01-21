LaLiga North America Releases Soñando Con LaLiga Documentary

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LaLiga North America today released their newest documentary series, Soñando con LaLiga, which details the experience and progress of the best 17 players from the Allstate Sueño Alianza National Showcase while they traveled to Spain and competed against LaLiga academies and in front of LaLiga coaches and scouts. Several of the players were selected for trials by LaLiga teams throughout assorted divisions and will have the chance to play professionally in the world's best league.

These players, primarily from underserved communities across the United States, would have been left out or overlooked by the traditional pay-to-play system of organized youth sports. The trip was the most recent initiative within LaLiga North America and Alianza de Futbol's partnership, and continued LaLiga's commitment to growing soccer in North America at a grassroots level and provide the Hispanic community opportunities they otherwise would not have access to via the game. The series explores the nuances of the trip and includes interviews with players, detailing their journey to discovery throughout the Allstate Sueño Alianza National Showcase and what led them to this trip, their backgrounds, and their expectations for the future.

Allstate Sueño Alianza is the largest and most prestigious scouting program in the United States and allows Hispanic soccer players across U-14, U-17, and U-20 categories the opportunity to be observed by coaches and scouts from LaLiga, US Soccer, FMF, MLS, USL, Liga MX, and the best college programs in the country. Between May and September, every year the program tours in 10 cities throughout the United States and with the registration of over 5,000 players. These 5,000 are narrowed down to the top 50 that participate in the Allstate Sueño Alianza National Showcase. LaLiga coaches attended the 2019 event and selected 17 players, who traveled to Spain.

Since its inception in 2018, LaLiga North America has remained consistent in their work to achieve their overall mission—to help grow the sport of soccer by creating and fostering a community of players, fans, and supporters in the US and Canada at grassroot touchpoints. Soñando con LaLiga furthers that work by showcasing the passion, determination, and excitement these young players bring to their game, that would have been left undiscovered if not for Alianza de Futbol and this partnership with LaLiga.

About LaLiga North America

LaLiga North America is a joint venture between LaLiga, Spain's top-flight soccer competition and professional association, and Relevent Sports Group, the premier soccer events and media business in North America and Asia, which serves as the exclusive representation of LaLiga in the U.S. and Canada for all business and development activities. The operation supports the league's growth in the region through consumer related activities including content development, events and activations, marketing agreements, youth academies, development of youth soccer coaches, exhibition matches and plans to have an official LaLiga Santander match played in the U.S.

About Alianza de Futbol

Founded in 2004, Alianza de Futbol Hispano is the leading national organization dedicated to the support and development of amateur Hispanic soccer in the United States. Alianza is part of Relevent Sports, a multi-national media, sports and entertainment group that owns and operates the International Champions Cup and has a joint venture with LaLiga. Alianza de Futbol empowers Hispanic soccer communities, families, and soccer players by providing prestigious soccer programs that help Hispanics to reach their full soccer potential and succeed in education, life, and work.

