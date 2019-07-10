LaLiga Partners With International Champions Cup For 3rd Consecutive Year

Says Boris Gartner, CEO of LaLiga North America: "The ICC created a unique opportunity to bring LaLiga clubs to the US and presents the highest level of soccer in the world to American audiences. As LaLiga North America works to grow soccer in the US, we look forward to continuing our partnership with the ICC and in the excitement generated by the tournament year after year."

Aside from the 2019 ICC, LaLiga will also sponsor the Womens' and Futures' ICCs in August. LaLiga's Real Madrid and Athletico de Madrid will play in the historic Madrid Derby at Metlife Stadium on July 26th, the first time the rivalry match has been hosted outside of Europe.

About the International Champions Cup

The International Champions Cup is the world's premier annual summer soccer tournament featuring the top international clubs playing across North America, Europe and Asia. The tournament brings world-class soccer to the masses by organizing marquee matches that attract record-breaking crowds – including the largest recorded attendance for a soccer match in the United States. Founded in 2013, the tournament's seventh installment will feature 12 of the top clubs in the world playing 18 matches in 16 cities across the globe, along with the second Women's International Champions Cup and second International Champions Cup Futures event featuring top youth players from around the world. Champions Meet Here.

LaLiga North America

LaLiga North America is a joint venture between LaLiga and Relevent Sports, which serves as the exclusive representation of LaLiga in the US and Canada for all business and development activities. The operation supports the league's growth in the region through consumer-related activities including content development, events and activations, marketing agreements, youth academies, development of youth soccer coaches, exhibition matches and plans to have an official LaLiga Santander match played in the U.S.

